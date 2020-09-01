When you first start Marvel’s Avengers, you’ll be prompted to link your Square Enix Members account. The game says you’ll gain access to exciting features like multiplayer with friends, new hero releases, and future story and world expansions, but do you really need an account to play Marvel’s Avengers? How do you even link your Square Enix account? This guide covers all that and more.

How to Link Your Square Enix Members Account in Marvel’s Avengers

Linking your account is very easy. To link your Square Enix Members account in Avengers, just follow these steps.

Visit sqex.me/link. Log in or create a Square Enix account. Enter the nine-digit code given to you in-game.

After these three steps, you’re all set. You can also try scanning the QR code on screen to quicken the linking process. Just scan the QR code with your mobile device and follow the given instructions. To join with email, press Y/Triangle and enter your email address. You’ll receive an email from Square Enix with more detailed instructions.

Account linking can be a bit finicky, so here’s a method that will work without fail.

Visit this website and log in or create an account. Log in and select your profile in the top right corner. Click “Linked Accounts.” Select “Click here to manage your linked accounts.” Choose a platform and log in with your credentials.

As long as you link the platform you’re playing on to a Square Enix account using one of the above methods, you’ll be able to play the game.

Do You Need a Square Enix Account in Avengers?

A Square Enix account is not required to play Marvel’s Avengers, but your access will be heavily restricted unless you link your account. Multiplayer and upcoming content releases require the use of a Square Enix account. You cannot play online, try out new heroes, or play future story and world expansions without logging in. You can play solo without one, so you can see the entire campaign and play War Zones and other side missions with AI companions. Still, the full experience requires a Square Enix Members account.