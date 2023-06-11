Metaphor Re Fantazio is an All New RPG from the Persona Team

Image: Atlus

Atlus, the developer behind the Persona series, has just announced a brand new fantasy RPG called Metaphor Re Fantazio. With the track record of Atlus and their classic games such as Persona and Shin Megami Tensai — it’ll be interesting to see how their new IP turns out. While plenty is still unknown about the new RPG game, the reveal trailer showed off some information to the public that is enough to get fans of the genre hopes up.

Persona Developer is Working on an All New RPG Set in a Fantasy Setting

While Metaphor Re Fantazio is a brand new series, you can tell it is made by the same developer just by watching the reveal trailer. Both the design and combat look like it could be a sequel in the Persona series, but what differentiates it from those games is that it takes place in a brand new fantasy setting. It wasn’t confirmed, but Metaphor Re Fantazio seems to be the final product of Project Re Fantasy — a game that Atlus revealed almost six years ago but never came to fruition.

Besides learning that the game draws inspiration from the Persona and Shin Megami Tensai series — it was also confirmed that it is targeting a 2024 release. Whether this means early 2024 or later in the year is unknown. Considering Atlus has Persona 3 Reload slated for early 2024, we will likely see it in the later half of the year — but this is just a prediction.

Check out the complete gameplay and reveal trailer below.

It seems that Atlus has been busy over the past few years as they have recently released Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden earlier this year and now have Persona 3 Remake slated for early 2024 and Metaphor Re Fantazio. If any developer can handle all this work and still do a phenomenal job, it is Atlus.

- This article was updated on June 11th, 2023