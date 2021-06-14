Minecraft: When is Sunset

The daylight cycle in Minecraft is important to understand the workings of, and one of the most important details to know is when is sunset. The coming of sunset changes the way you need to approach things on the surface up until the next sunrise and basically acts as a way to signal that a more dangerous part of the game is here.

When is Sunset

Minecraft’s daylight cycle works based on a 20-minute cycle, with sunset occurring at around the ten-minute to eleven-minute mark. With this in mind, there are a few different ways to figure out when the sun will set on the world and signal the start of the night. The first method is to make and use a clock, which can be made by placing four pieces of gold around one piece of Redstone on a crafting table. When looking at a clock, sunset begins to occur when the dark part of the clock reaches the halfway point with night starting soon afterward. Another way to tell the time is by tracking the time yourself at the start of each in-game morning, which starts at the zero-minute mark. If you happen to be outside, you can also just look at the sky to get a general idea of how close it is to sunset.

After the Sun Sets

Sunset marks a few different events happening in the game. For one, villagers will end their workday and go to bed for the night in a nearby bed. Players will also now be able to sleep in their own beds to skip the night and everything within it. Thirdly, and arguably most importantly, monsters will begin spawning due to it being dark outside. Players should exercise more caution once this happens, lest they accidentally run into some trouble while exploring during this time of the night.

