Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Find Rare Monster Dens

Exploring Monster Dens will be the most frequent activity you do in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, with your ultimate goal being to find as many Rare Monster Dens as possible. As shown in the picture above, they look different than the regular ones as they have a gold layout, contrary to the usual stone-grey they have. These Rare Monster Dens usually have inside more unique Monsters and Monster Eggs with better genes and increased stats. As the name suggests though, they are not easily found in the wild and most of the times you will want to make sure you search them, if you bump into one.

How to find Rare Monster Dens in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Monster Dens can be found all over the place, in varying numbers and locations. Each time you go back to a ‘base’, that being any kind of village or town, their spots and number are randomized, with chances of a Rare Monster Den to spawn as well. For the time being, there isn’t any confirmed way in which you can make them appear more often, resulting it to be a completely random event and instance.

That said, there are some ways at least in which you can make your life easier and locate/ identify them fast and efficiently, without even seeing them. Having a Monstie in your party with the Nest Search ability, will give you the option to scan the map for every Monster Den in the area. This means that you don’t need to search every nook and cranny to find them, and since your map includes the icons of every scanned Den, just search with your pointer the Rare ones and head there directly. It will take some back and forth if you are planning on farming just Rare Monster Dens, with multiple base-resets in different places, but during end-game it will be your main grind after all. Finding those Monsters with perfect genes, will take some time, well worth it in the end though resulting to far stronger beasts.

