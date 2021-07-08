Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Machalite Ore

Machalite Ore is a well-known ingredient for crafting new items in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, similarly to the other entries of the series. Ores are usually best for making armor pieces and weapons, additional to some other handy consumables too. You will spend most of your time gathering Iron Ore, due to how easy it is to find it, especially in the first region of the game, but soon you will need yourself some Machalite ore, to craft or upgrade your gear to better versions.

How to get Machalite Ore in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Machalite Ore Description

“An ore that yields better metals than Iron Ore. Used to make Machalite.”

Being kind of self-explanatory, Machalite Ore can be gathered through ore veins. These nodes are scattered literally all over the world, but, they most frequently spawn to rocky areas. They tend to be very close to walls and rocks, so make sure to keep an eye out for them.

There are two different types of veins, light-blue and yellow. The blue ones usually have the lesser items, while yellow ones can drop rare materials or even Talismans. When you first begin your adventure, Machalite Ore can be obtained mostly through yellow nodes, with a very small chance appearing inside of the blue ones. As you progress further into the game though, they tend to come more often, from blue ore veins too. The best you can do is to have a Monstie with the Ore Search ability so they can pinpoint in your map the exact location of nearby ores. Utilizing this technique, you won’t miss a single vein. Don’t forget to search Monster Dens as well, since they are a great source of ores in general.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.