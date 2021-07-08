Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Save

Saving in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is an integral part of the game, and in order to actually save your progress and make sure to not start from the beginning of it, you will need to know how to do so. In particular, there are two ways in which you can save your game, with one easily missed if you don’t pay much attention to tutorials.

How to save your progress in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

As you progress through the story, very early on, you will be able to access your own House. If you get inside, there will be a couple of available options by interacting with objects in it, but the one we are looking for is your Bed. Approach it, interact with it and the option to save will be available right away.

Alternatively, you can do the same thing by visiting any Catavan Stand all around the world of Monster Hunter Stories 2. These are kiosks set by your fellow Felyne-pals and you can find them in fixed places around the map and in different towns, so you can fast travel to them anytime you want. Just interact with the Felyne over to any of these Stands, and choose to save your progress from the available options.

Lastly, while this is not something you can actually handle yourself, the game has an auto-save feature implemented, which means that it automatically saves after certain instances. For example entering or exiting any area or structure. Monster Hunter Stories 2 saves by itself very often, so you won’t ever have to worry about missing any progress, even if you don’t manually and frequently save your game.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.