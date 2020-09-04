NBA 2K21 – How to Change Shot Meter

The shot meter in NBA 2K21 is different than last year’s game. Because of this you might want to change the shot meter in NBA 2K21 to make the game feel more like 2K20. In this guide we’ll explain where you need to go to change the shot meter in NBA 2K21.

Turn off Shot Meter in NBA 2K21

If you want to change the shot meter you have a couple of different options. You will need to head into the controller settings from the main menu and then scroll down to the “Shot Meter” options. Here you will find that you can have the shot meter on or off, and you can change it to free throws only.

Can you change the shot meter to 2k20 version?

Right now there is no way to use the shot meter from NBA 2k20. You only have the ability to turn off the shot meter entirely, use it on free throws only, or use it for all shots.

Where to Change Shot Meter Settings

You can change the shot meter settings in the controller settings menu. This can be found in the game’s main title screen under the “Features” section. You can also change the shot meter options at other spots as well. During a game you can change the shot meter on and off by heading into the pause menu and choosing Options > Controller Settings. Just about every mode will allow you to change and edit your controller settings similarly.