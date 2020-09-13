NBA 2K21 – How to Use Locker Codes – 2K Locker Codes List Working

Locker Codes are back in NBA 2K21 and they can give you a boost to your My Team Lineup, giving you a chance at winning powerful cards. This can be players, consumables, cosmetics and more. In this guide we’ll explain how to use locker codes in NBA 2K21 and provide a couple of locker codes that you can use right now.

Where to use Locker Codes 2K21

If you go to the Extras Tab in My Team you will find that the Locker Codes menu option can be found there. Tab over to the Extras section by using the LB+RB buttons on Xbox, or the L1 R1 buttons on PlayStation. Highlight Locker Codes and then press either the A or X button and a keyboard will pop up which you can use to enter the codes.

How to Enter the Codes

Once you see the keyboard simply enter the codes as you see them below, with the dashes between words. If a code is listed as expired in the list below that means that it no longer is working. After you enter the code you will immediately be given a ball drop with the listed rewards for the code. Depending on where the ball lands you will get the corresponding prize.

NBA 2K21 Locker Codes List

CLUTCH-PACK-IN-MYTEAM

Chance at Clutch Pack, Gold Consumables Pack, or Tokens

SPOTLIGHT-PLAYOFF-STOPPERS

Chance at Playoff Stoppers Pack, Consumables Pack, or Token

MYTEAM-COMMUNITY-HUB

Chance at Token, Shoe Pack, Contract Pack, or Basketball Pack

WELCOME-TO-ONE-WILL-RISE (EXPIRED)

Chance at East or West Season Tip Pack, 500 MyTeam Points, Token