It is always good to see developers being 24/7 active on their games, especially when they change things based on the community’s feedback. Necromunda: Hired Gun had a mediocre launch, but from what it seems, even with its flaws, the game is still enjoyed by many. Several hiccups however were plaguing the new FPS title, like various audio issues, odd in-game behaviors and more. Some of them are supposedly fixed with this June 4 update, alongside with a slight rework of the Aim Assist, as you aim with the iron sight. Check below for more info.

Necromunda: Hired Gun June 4 Update Patch Notes

Audio

Dialogue sound mixing improvements (global VO volume increased)

Added missing sound FXs in levels

Bug fixes

Fix a possible blocker during the Takedown tutorial

Fix of a random bug causing an incorrect offset in aiming alignment

Fix of Numpad keys triggering unexpected behaviours ingame

Invert camera setting doesn’t apply on the wheel selection anymore

Fix of a bug when opening a menu while Strengh Booster is still active

Various fixes

Gamepad

Rework of the Aim Assist when the player switch to iron sight

- This article was updated on:June 4th, 2021