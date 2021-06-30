Update 9.22 has arrived for Neverwinter and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Neverwinter as a series dates back much further if you are thinking about Neverwinter Nights, but Neverwinter is a completely different offshoot of the Dungeons and Dragons series. This game specifically released back in 2013 for PC and then later for Xbox One in 2015 and PS4 in 2016. As a massively multiplayer online RPG, there are plenty of things that are consistently added to the game and lots of changes that are made as well. This latest patch is a relatively small one when it comes to the amount of updates in it, but it’s still got a few fixes of importance here. Here’s everything new with Neverwinter update 9.22

Neverwinter Update 9.22 Patch Notes

Content and Environment

Sharandar

The map landmark for the Grung Village should now correctly display as Junta-Vor Thomil.

Event Calendar

The event calendar is now populated through the end of August 2021.

Character Art

Appearances

Gith characters can now properly use Wulfgar’s hairstyle if it’s unlocked.

As you can see above, there isn’t too much to this latest update for Neverwinter. The first is a fix where one of the map landmarks would not display correctly before, but now has been fixed. In addition, the event calendar in-game has been populated through August, so everyone can see what is coming in the near future with the game. Lastly, there was an issue where those who unlocked the Wulfgar hairstyle for Gith characters could not actually use it, but that has now been fixed as part of this patch. Other than that, there isn’t anything announced in the patch notes themselves, but there could always been some other little bug fixes as well.

Neverwinter is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Neverwinter website.