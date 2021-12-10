Update 9.70 has arrived for Neverwinter, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Neverwinter just got a new update, tweaking some items and fixing a minor issue regarding loadouts. This update is rather small, so do not expect big changes coming from this patch. Here’s everything new with Neverwinter update 9.70.

Neverwinter Update 9.70 Patch Notes

Release Notes

Items and Economy

Companions

Corbin’s Confidence should now increase in Item Level when the Corbin Companion increases in quality.

Players who received the Golden companions from the Magnificently Mythic Pack should now have all the appropriate slottable companion powers. In addition, they will be granted a tradeable version of the companion so that they can properly choose to either hand to another character on the account, or trade/auction it, as desired. Before opening the tradeable version of this companion, we recommend that you check whether you can already reclaim the companion for free on the Reward Claims Agent or Zen Market.

Players who have summonable companions, but were missing their slottable companion powers, now properly have the appropriate slottable powers.

Items

The following consumables are no longer usable in Reaper’s Challenge queues where the challenge is “no consumables”: Mochi Niangao Fizzy Brew



Zen Market

The “50% off Improved Bag of Holding” limited discount for players with Rank 3 or higher of active VIP will now function correctly and now runs from December 9th to December 16th. The text on the event also now properly references the 60-slot version of the bag.

User Interface

Loadouts

While we’re working on more comprehensive loadout fixes in a later module, we’ve fixed an issue where a loadout swap will fail if a currently-equipped item is also in the target loadout, but that loadout has the item saved in a different slot.



This update did not bring a lot of changes and updates, but it did tweak and fix a minor issue. A loadout swap issue was finally fixed, so players should not be experiencing it anymore. The developers are working on more loadout fixes, so if more issues like this start coming up. They may be already working on it.

Neverwinter is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding the update, go to the official Neverwinter website.

- This article was updated on December 10th, 2021