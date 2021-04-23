New Black Ops Cold War Update Patch Notes Today (April 23rd)

Treyarch has now released a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War today on April 23rd. This is a server side update so no downloading is required to install it.

Despite being a server side update, a ton of fixes and improvements have been made to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Double XP events are also happening all weekend long ending on April 26th.

The new server update also affects both the Multiplayer and Zombies side of the game. Tons of weapons are having balance changes and more.

Anyway, you can look at today’s new patch notes posted down below.

Black Ops Cold War Update Patch Notes Today (April 23rd)

GLOBAL

Events

2XP + 2WXP Weekend (April 23-26) 2XP + 2WXP Weekend now live through 10AM PT April 23, featuring Double XP and Double Weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Multiplayer & Outbreak Free Access (April 23-28) Multiplayer & Outbreak Free Access available through 10AM PT April 28. Download from your platform store and jump into a selection of Multiplayer maps, modes, and the latest Outbreak content in Zombies.



UI

Addressed an issue where the player could see UI Error 95650 or 22241 when switching to the Weapons tab in the Multiplayer or Zombies menu while playing offline.

Addressed an issue where the player could see UI Error 61712 when entering the Campaign menu.

Addressed “Showcase Weapon” issues when equipping certain weapons.

Updated map description text for Yamantau and Diesel.

Create-a-Class

Added “Delete” option for Custom Mods.

Stability

Fixed a rare crash related to the destruction of vehicles.

MULTIPLAYER

Weapons

Submachine Guns AK-74u Increased base sprint speed to align with other SMG sprint speeds. Increased shooting move speed and reload sprint speed. Attachments (All SMGs) Patrol Grip Underbarrel Slightly reduced sprint speed bonus for Patrol Grip Underbarrel for SMGs to match Pistol sprint speed.

Assault Rifles QBZ-83 Attachments Patrol Grip Underbarrel Added a sprint to fire bonus for the Patrol Grip Underbarrel. Slightly reduced the Patrol Grip sprint speed bonus.

Attachments (Assault Rifles, Tactical Rifles, Sniper Rifles) Speedgrip Underbarrel Slightly reduced sprint speed bonus for the Speedgrip Underbarrel on Assault Rifles, Tactical Rifles, and Sniper Rifles to ensure SMGs maintain a faster sprint speed when using the same attachment.



Developer’s note: The overall goal of these changes is to ensure that SMGs are faster to use than assault rifles by default. The AK-74u required some slight speed increases in order to bring it in-line with the rest of its class, and sprint speed bonuses for the Speedgrip Underbarrel on assault rifles, tactical rifles, and sniper rifles required an adjustment to ensure SMGs are faster to sprint with compared to these classes when using this attachment.

Movement

Reduced the time that it takes to transition out of a slide to a standing position.

Made adjustments to the delay when transitioning between crouch and stand.

Modes

Search & Destroy Reduced volume of the audio stingers when a player is eliminated.



ZOMBIES

Outbreak

Gameplay Ammo Mod and Aether Tool item drops can now be discovered in Outbreak. Launchers can now lock onto Special and Elite enemies. Added a new enemy that can drop a Ray Gun when killed. Keep an eye out for the pink mohawk…



Dead Ops Arcade 3

Gameplay Addressed an error where split-screen players could get a “Game Over” screen after defeating the Mamaback. Addressed an issue where enemies not dying after a failed Room of Judgment event could cause unwanted player deaths or game-overs.

Challenges Addressed an issue where the “Full Arsenal” Challenge could not be completed after fully upgrading all seven weapons in a single match.



Stability

Added a crash fix related to Exfil.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One. For more info on today’s patch, you can visit the official Treyarch website.