Bringing back the excitement of years long gone, Nintendo Switch Sports has erupted onto the market, making us get off of the couch and into the game once more. You’ll find yourself bumping, setting, and spiking in Volleyball, getting back to the lanes in Bowling, and being in control of the ball in Soccer, along with many more options to choose from.

However, if you’re not wanting to get off of the couch, or just so happen to own a Nintendo Switch Lite, you may be trying to find out if this is the game for you? Let’s dive into the details of the game, and see if there is any way to turn off the motion controls in Nintendo Switch Sports!

Nintendo Switch Sports – Can You Turn Off Motion Controls?

Unfortunately for those that are looking to play this game either in straight-up handheld mode or on their Switch Lite without using Joycons, there is no way to turn off Motion Controls, as each of the sports in the game does require them in some way, shape or form.

However, if you are looking to bring the game on the go with you, you can play it Portably, as long as you have some extra JoyCons with you. You’ll be able to play the game on your Nintendo Switch Lite, or in the portable mode of the standard Nintendo Switch, but since the game is reliant completely on motion controls, you’ll need to bring some JoyCons along with you for the ride.

Since you’ll be playing on a smaller screen, this may limit your multiplayer games, as well. Bowling, for example, allows you to play the game with up to 4 players at once on the screen, and with the Switch having a smaller screen in portable mode, you may run into some issues with that. There have also been a few reports of Nintendo Switch Sports owners being forced to place the system into TV Mode, as with the example below.

Heads up to people who are planning to use tabletop mode with Switch Sports or use it on a Switch Lite, the game will force TV mode for local multiplayer pic.twitter.com/HGLhZNKhzp — Akfamilyhome (@Akfamilyhome) April 29, 2022



Since the Switch Lite does not support TV Mode, this may bring an issue for those that are looking to engage in local multiplayer games. Thankfully, unlike its predecessor Wii Sports, you’ll be able to take the game online and play with others if they happen to have the game, as well.

Nintendo Switch Sports is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.