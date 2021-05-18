Update 3.11 has arrived for Overwatch and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update serves as the kickoff for Competitive Deathmatch Season 4, which will be running through June 8. In addition, this update brings a few new features and a number of bug fixes to make the game perform even better. Here’s everything new with Overwatch update 3.11.
Overwatch Update 3.11 Patch Notes
General Updates
Nameplates now indicate which teammates are speaking in Team or Group voice chat channels. This feature is also available for Match voice chat channels when enabled in Custom Games. The voice icon color will match the color of the voice chat channel players are speaking in.
Players who have previously earned a hero’s Overwatch League Home (Gray) skin through historical promotions will now be automatically granted that hero’s corresponding Overwatch League Away (White) skin.
Competitive Updates
Competitive Deathmatch Season 4 has begun! Now through June 8th, 2021, compete in Competitive 8-player free for all Deathmatch to earn a rank and rewards.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from being selected on the player list within the replay controls when using a mouse
- Fixed a bug with team composition tips appearing on hero select in non-Role-Queue 6v6 game modes
- Fixed a bug that prevented Hero Select from opening properly on Horizon Lunar Colony under specific circumstances
- Fixed a bug that caused some heroes to not restore their ability charges immediately after respawning
- Fixed a bug that caused voice lines found in Loot Boxes to not play their waveforms when inspected
Hanamura
- Fixed a bug that caused players to become stuck on top of some map geometry
Nepal
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to stand on top of the bell
Oasis
- Updated a location to no longer be reachable by players
Baptiste
- Fixed a bug that allowed phased out teammates to be healed by Baptiste’s Biotic Launcher
- Fixed a bug that caused the lingering aura of an expired Immortality Field to remain on a player who leaves the expired field’s area of effect
Junkrat
- Fixed a bug that caused Junkrat’s RIP-Tire to teleport to the floor if his ultimate is triggered from a high ledge
- Fixed a bug that caused the default RIP-Tire portrait to appear when equipping specific skins
Roadhog
- Fixed a bug that caused Toxic Roadhog’s hook to flicker on low settings
While not a major content update, there are still a number of things that make up this latest patch. One of the most useful is that fact that nameplates will not show which teammates are speaking in team or group voice chat channels. This will make things much smoother to know who is speaking, which is always a concern in online games. Those who previously earned the Home skin for heroes will also be getting their corresponding Away skin as well. On top of the launch of Competitive Deathmatch Season 4, there are also some fixes with the game itself, maps, and even some of the heroes.
