Coming as the sixth entry in the Paper Mario franchise when not counting the crossover game with Mario & Luigi, Paper Mario: The Origami King is yet another unique take on a franchise that has changed a lot over the years. There has been no true distinct Paper Mario combat style since there have been so many changes in that time across the different entries, which left us wondering what we might be able to expect in the new game. One of the things players might have been asking is whether the game has any sort of multiplayer and we are here to answer the question on whether you can team up with another player or not in Paper Mario: The Origami King.

Does The Game have Multiplayer?

Paper Mario: The Origami King has you take control of Mario as always as he comes across different characters and companions in the game, including his own brother Luigi. Unfortunately though, there is not any sort of multiplayer included. You might have thought this would be expected, but it’s not like the Mario franchise hasn’t utilized different types of multiplayer in their games in the past.

Super Mario Galaxy let a second player help collect star bits by pointing at the screen, which was very simple. Super Mario Odyssey did something similar by allowing a second playing to take control of Cappy when it is thrown, which was a near little inclusion for multiplayer.

With the different crowd elements in Paper Mario: The Origami King, it would have been cool if there was at least a way to influence the game as a second player, whether it’s cheering as a Toad or something else that they could have come up with. In the long run though, this isn’t the type of game that really needed multiplayer to be added, as it would have just been the icing on the cake.