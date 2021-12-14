Update 0.5.0.2 has arrived for Phasmophobia, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Update 0.5.0 brought a lot of new content, from new ghosts to performance improvements and different sound effects. Increasing the quality and immersion of the game overall. This patch does not bring any new content, but it does solve a lot of the bugs that came up after the last update. Here’s everything new with Phasmophobia update 0.5.0.2.

Phasmophobia Update 0.5.0.2 Patch Notes

Changes

You can no longer ask the ghost to play hide and seek with the Ouija board during a hunt

Voodoo Doll heart pins will now trigger the hunt instantly, instead of after the animation

Several improvements with how the ghost navigates to you during a hunt

Hantu’s freezing breath will now only be visible in freezing temperature rooms

The ghost can no longer choose Asylum hallways or staircases as its favorite room

The mirror’s view into the ghost’s room will now keep rotating instead of resetting each time you look at it

Several improvements to how the ghost wanders

Lowered the chance for the ghost to wander

The cursed possessions can no longer be used outside the location as there is no risk

Fixes

Fixed a bug where the ghost could not kill you if you were standing in some open closets

Fixed a bug where you could stop the “hide and seek” question hunt

Fixed a bug where the ghost could get stuck on top of the black car in Ridgeview

Fixed a bug when holding the Ouija Board as it broke would make you unkillable

Fixed a bug where the Summoning Circle was only draining 20% sanity when the ghost spawned, instead of 16% per candle

Fixed a bug where lighting the summoning circle during a hunt would reset the hunt

Fixed a bug where the Music Box was always spawning on Asylum

Fixed a bug where the ghost was always wandering between floors

Fixed a bug where the ghost was able to get far away from its room if it wandered multiple times in a row

Fixed a bug where the Tanglewood kitchen sink’s water wasn’t aligned correctly

Fixed several fonts and missing character issues

Fixed a bug where a blue bucket’s handle was disappearing when you moved away from it

Fixed a bug where the Ouija board was instantly breaking when used by a VR player

This update is going to let players enjoy the new content as intended. The bugs covered in this update go from the Ouija board causing some problems to ghosts wandering around the map. All these fixes will smooth out the game’s experience.

Phasmophobia is available now on PC. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Phasmophobia Steam page.