Update 1.18 has arrived for Planet Coaster and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This new update has been released for the console versions of the game. This includes the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One versions of the game. The PC version has its own release notes that were out earlier.

The PS4 version number is 1.18 while on PS5 it’s update 01.017.000. If you have the game on Xbox, the update is 1.6.1. Most of the update is about bug fixes more than it is for new content.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Planet Coaster Update 1.18 Patch Notes

Stability

Fixed a crash on deleting park saves when trying to confirm with two button presses at the same time.

Fixed a crash on undo/redo of placing rides and adding/removing entrance gates.

Fixed a crash on repeatedly attempting to open the park management screen without dismissing the “missing DLC” info message.

Fixed a crash on vending machine placement, when picking up a vending machine to replace it when the first placement didn’t properly connect to the path.

Fixed a crash when trying to jump from one ride’s info panel to another using the notification hint, while having the advanced settings highlighted.

Fixed a crash when editing rides, while moving the camera in a certain way and attempting to move the exit gate at the same time.

Fixed a crash on rapidly undoing and redoing the placements of track rides and their stations.

User Interface (UI)

The “no available vendor” button was sometimes press-able, which would lead to a crash. This is no longer the case.

Rides & Facilities

Fixed the max scaling size for the Demonic Knot track piece to be the originally intended size.

Restaurants now have all expected restaurant expansions connected to them.

Scenery & Blueprints

The ‘Other’ browser location tag is now automatically assigned to blueprints containing an Ecto Containment Unit, and after saving the blueprint, it can then be found in the correct object browser location.

Corrected the price displayed for some Ghostbusters scenery/facility blueprints when highlighted in the browser – the actual price charged for these pieces has not changed.

Corrected the price displayed for some Studios scenery/facility blueprints when highlighted in the browser – the actual price charged for these pieces has not changed.

Text & Localisation

“Who Ya Gonna Call” story completion message no longer includes a time, it still contains the in-game date.

Fixed some grammatical errors in the Ghostbusters notifications in English.

Misc.

Fixed an issue where the “typing” sound from Ghostbusters fanfares would continuously play if the user quit the fanfare before the visual typing started.

For more on this update, you can visit the official website. Planet Coaster is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.