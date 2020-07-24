Pokémon GO Fest 2020 is just a day away for most players, though some of the earlier time zones are already experiencing the at-home event. One of the highlights of the whole thing are the rotating habitat zones, which offer unique spawns for specific hours of the day. These had been a bit of a mystery, but Niantic has unveiled the whole schedule for the US portion of the world. So here’s the habitat zone times for Pokémon GO Fest 2020.

What are the Habitat Zone Schedule

Everything starts at 10am Eastern Time on July 25th in the US, though everything is timed to start at 10am in your local time zone. However, the habitat zones are set for the whole region, so the timing of them will be the same throughout the country. Here’s the full Pokémon GO Fest 2020 habitat zone schedule…

10am ET — Battle (East coast start time)

11am ET — Friendship

12pm ET — Fire

1pm ET/10am PT — Water (West coast start time)

2pm ET/11am PT — Grass

3pm ET/12pm PT — Battle

4pm ET/1pm PT — Friendship

5pm ET/2pm PT — Fire

6pm ET/3pm PT — Water

7pm ET/4pm PT — Grass

8pm ET/5pm PT — Battle (East coast end time)

6pm PT — Friendship

7pm PT — Fire

8pm PT — (West coast end time)

It might seem a little confusion, but just spot where your time zone begins and follow along. Each new habitat zone will begin at the top of the hour. Spawns and events, such as raids, will all be themed around whatever is going on for that hour. So if you really want some extra grass characters, you should be out hunting at 2pm ET/11am PT or 7pm ET/4pm PT. The Battle and Friendship zones will be more focused on other activities, such as sending/receiving gifts, or doing battle against other trainers.

This is definitely the habitat zone times for Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Day 1 but things may shift for Day 2 so check back for updates as the event develops.