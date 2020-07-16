Raids have been an integral part of Pokémon GO for many years, becoming the main focus of the game for many players. Forcing players to come together to take down ultra powerful foes, giving you a chance to catch the rare creature if you win, has been a ton of fun and a true challenge. But part of that is pretty tough right now, and has always been an even bigger challenge for many. That is bringing enough players together to take these beasts down. Thankfully Niantic has released a new feature to help. Here’s how to invite friends to raids in Pokémon GO.

How to Invite Friends to Raids

Released to high level players with more being added all the time, the friend invite is pretty simple in practice. If there’s a raid near you you can go ahead and join it to get the lobby going. This gives you two minutes to form your own Pokémon team and get enough players to take down the boss creature. If you want others who aren’t physically present at the gym, or close enough for a remote pass, you can invite them with a simple button tap.

If your level has been added to the feature you’ll see a green friend icon on the right side of the screen, just above your Pokémon team. It will have a small plus sign on it, so just tap this to bring up your friends list. Any friend can be invited to join the raid, but you can only send five invites per raid. So choose wisely, then select the names and confirm to send the invites. On their end they will see a notification and can join the raid from there or from the Nearby menu under the Raids tab.

That’s how to invite friends to raids in Pokémon GO.