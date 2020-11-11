Pokémon GO – How to Transfer to Pokémon Home

After many months of waiting Pokémon GO support has finally come to Pokémon Home. The mobile game and mobile app can now transfer characters between each other without having to send them through a loop involving the Let’s GO games. But how does all this work? Which Pokémon can be transferred and how do you do it? We’ve got all the answers in our guide on how to transfer to Pokémon Home from Pokémon GO.

How to Link Pokémon GO to Pokémon Home

The first thing you have to setup before you can transfer to and from Pokémon Home via Pokémon GO is to link the two accounts together. Currently this is limited to level 40 players only, but expect it to trickle down to lower level trainers soon. When you’re ready just open Pokémon GO and tap the Poké Ball symbol then select Settings. Near the Bottom is a new Pokémon Home option. Select this and sign in using your Nintendo account and the two will be linked. Now you’re ready to start swapping them.

How to Transfer from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Home

Now that the two are linked up sending creatures from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Home is easy. It’s managed in the same section of the Settings menu. Choose to send Pokémon to Home and the GO Transporter screen will appear. This shows you how much energy you have available. Just scroll through your available Pokémon and choose which you want to send to Home.

To complete the process you must then open Pokémon Home and accept the transfer. And that’s how to send to Pokémon Home from Pokémon GO. But you likely still have more questions, like how to get more Transporter Energy.

How to Get More GO Trasporter Energy

There’s only two options for getting more energy to perform all these GO to Home transfers. Transporter energy will be used up with each Pokémon sent to Home, but will recharge automatically over time. However, if you don’t have long to wait or are just being impatient you can pay 1,000 coins to fill the meter from bottomg to top and get another full transfer. But which of your vast collection do you need to avoid?

Which Pokémon can be Sent from GO to Home

Almost all of your Pokémon can be sent from GO to Home, but some will be modified to make the switch. Purified and Lucky Pokémon will lose that status, so you probably should avoid that. Also, the following changes will be made in the transport process: Origin Forme Giratina will be changed to Altered Forme, Sunshine Cherrim will become Overcasy, and the various weather versions of Castform will become a standard form.

Can you Transfer from GO to Home?

Currently the process is just one way, sending Pokémon from GO to Home. However, this could always change down the road. Keep an eye out for updates, but don’t expect any changes any time soon. This seems like something that would cause huge issues with competitive PvP and the overall feel of Pokémon GO, so it might never be added.