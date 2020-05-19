Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced a number of new features not previously seen in the series, with the introduction of the Wild Area certainly being one of the biggest of all. This open world part of the game introduced cooperative online play for the first time through Max Raid Battles that you can take on, allowing you to acquire many different Pokemon that are not available elsewhere in the game. This has been a way to acquire special Gigantamax form Pokemon and now Pokemon Sword and Shield has made Gigantamax Eevee available for everyone to get.

How To Get Gigantamax Eevee

Gigantamax form is a new mechanic that was introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield alongside Dynamax. Dynamax allows you to increase your Pokemon in size in certain battles that make them even stronger. While Dynamax just makes them larger, certain Pokemon also have a special Gigantamax form that looks very different from their usual. One of those introduced in the game was Gigantamax Eevee, which you can see above.

When Pokemon Sword and Shield first launched, you could definitely acquire an Eevee in the game, but these ones you would catch normally would not have the ability to Gigantamax. Instead, the only way to get a Gigantamax Eevee then was to have a save file from Pokemon Let’s Go! Eevee on your Nintendo Switch.

Thankfully, that has now changed with yet another special event in Pokemon Sword and Shield that will allow you to get Gigantamax Eevee. This is similar to Gigantamax Pikachu last week, where it is only available for a limited time, so make sure you get it this week.

To get Gigantamax Eevee, head to the Wild Area and make sure you connect the internet or at least download the latest Wild News to get the latest update for Max Raids. Now just head around and look for any of the pink beams of light and interact with them to see if any of them are for Gigantamax Eevee, which you can tell by the silhouette in the below image.

Gigantamax Eevee is a five star Max Raid, but it really isn’t anywhere near as hard as some of the others in the game. I would still recommend trying to matchmake to get other players on your team, as we all know the AI in these battles are abysmal.

As Eevee is a Normal type Pokemon, Fighting type Pokemon have the best odds overall against it as they are Super Effective against it. You may think that choosing Rock or Steel for the defensive edge against Eevee could be good, but we’re not really looking for too much defense in these battles, as the battle is instantly over after four Pokemon are defeating on your side in total. Also remember that Ghost type moves will not work at all against Gigantamax Eevee.

You can really bring any higher level Pokemon into this battle, as everything except Ghost is at least Effective against Eevee’s typing. Eevee will be very prone to putting up a shield, so just keep attacking and powering through and you should be able to take it down and have the chance to catch Gigantamax Eevee.