Update 1.07 has arrived for Praey for the Gods, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This game was made by a three-man team, something more than impressive. The game borrows a few elements from a PS2 classic called Shadow of the Colossus, a masterpiece from 2005 that keeps being praised until this day. The following update is going to fix many annoying problems that have been present since the game’s release. Here’s everything new with Praey for the Gods update 1.07.

Praey for the Gods Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Fixed soft lock that was possible in Thrall cave

Fixed soft lock that was possible in Satyr cave

Fixed soft lock that was possible in a cave near champion

Fixed grappling hook causing the player to stick in the ground

Fixed unequip button in prompts for controllers

Fixed holes in the ground around the temple

Fixed hole in a cave near champion where you swim OOB

Fixed lore notes in Thrall cave

The small update did not bring any additions, but it did solve a lot of issues. Many soft-lock problems regarding in-game areas were fixed, so this issue should not be in the game anymore. They also fixed some issues regarding the grappling hook, lore notes, holes in a couple of locations, and even some prompts for controllers. All these fixes are going to be appreciated by the community.

Praey for the Gods is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PS5. For more information regarding this patch, go to the official Praey for the Gods Steam page.