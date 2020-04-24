Predator: Hunting Grounds is a very teamwork heavy game. So it only makes sense that that team be made up of people you trust and want to talk to. Communication is key if you’re going to survive in the jungle against both mercenaries and the titular alien foe. But with the game launching around the world on PS4 and PC players are wondering how to party up. Here’s how to play with friends in Predator: Hunting Grounds, on both PS4 and PC.

How to Play with Friends on PS4 and PC

First off, let’s clear up some confusion. Predator: Hunting Grounds is a crossplay title, letting people play with and against each other across PS4 and PC. However, the party system is not crossplay at this time. Players who team up via a party need to be on the same platform, so if you friend has the game through the Epic Games Store on PC, you unfortunately won’t be able to join them without a whole lot of luck in the matchmaking system. With that out of the way, let’s explore how to play with friends on the same platform.

The answer comes in the form of the Create Party button at the bottom of the screen. On PC you just click it, while on PS4 you hit Triangle. Once a party is created you can invite players through the same method, clicking the button on PC and hitting Triangle on PS4. This will bring up your friends list where you can choose anyone to join your party. Send them an invite and have them accept it to join together to take on the Predator.

And that’s how to play with friends in Predator: Hunting Grounds, on both PS4 and PC. The system will likely get tweaked as the game develops, so hopefully crossplay parties get added soon.