PSO2 New Genesis: How to Make a Multi-Weapon

PSO2 New Genesis may supposedly be an extension of the Phantasy Star Online 2 universe, however, it does bring its own unique features to the table like the possibility to create a Multi-Weapon. The best way to explain what such a weapon type is, is to compare it to Scion classes of the original entry. It’s literally two weapons fused into one, and while it may sound odd as a mechanic, it actually works pretty smoothly. Scion classes of PSO2 tend to use different types of weapons in conjunction, like the Hero class with Swords and Twin Machine Guns, hence why they are a good reference to understand what a Multi-Weapon can do. By having that specific weapon equipped, you will be able to use Techs and Photon Arts from both weapons, making it a multi-purpose tool. For more about it, feel free to check below.

How to create a Multi-Weapon in PSO2 New Genesis

The process of making a Multi-Weapon is not that complex, but you need to keep in mind a couple of things. First, you can’t fuse any weapon you want. They need to be available from your main and sub classes in order to be able to use their kit. If I for example have Fighter for a main class and Hunter set as a sub-class, then I can’t bring in a Wand and try to combine it. A pair of Twin Daggers with a Sword though, can indeed, as they are used from my main and sub class respectively.

Next requirement is for both weapons to be of the same series. Since the Primm Series is the first you will come across in PSO2 New Genesis, we will take those as an example. Trying to combine a Primm item with a Tzvia one, won’t be possible. This may be a very specific pre-requisite, however the team has its reasons for implementing it.

After the above are set and done, the last thing you need is N-Meseta and the materials needed for the fusion process. Each weapon combination has their own set of materials and N-Meseta needed, based on various factors, so just visit the NPC to insert the weapons and directly see what you will need. By the way, the person you are looking for is the Item Lab Enhancement Technician, Lavona, who is located in Central City. Talk to her and pick the Multi-Weapon option from the choices she will offer to you.

The last step of the process is to confirm your action, and you will now have a brand new toy to mess around with. In order to take advantage of its new abilities, simply insert the specific Photon Arts and Techs you want to use with it, in your Palette. Just by pressing the specified button, the weapon will change form and use that skill accordingly, on the spot. A personal favorite combo of mine is pairing Wired Lances with Twin Daggers. Since Twin Daggers excel at single-target damage, while Wired Lances have AoE capabilities, it’s like having the best of two worlds, in one. Make your own unique combinations, by messing around with as many weapons as possible.

(PSO2) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is available on PC and Xbox. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.

- This article was updated on:June 10th, 2021