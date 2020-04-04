Resident Evil Resistance – How to Download and Play

Resident Evil Resistance is the multiplayer component of the excellent Resident Evil 3 Remake, pitting a team of four survivors against one player-controlled mastermind that must prevent their escape. It’s not a typical deathmatch mode, but rather something more like recent asymmetrical multiplayer games like Dead By Daylight and Friday the 13th. Every copy of Resident Evil 3, both digital and physical, comes with Resident Evil Resistance. They’re treated like two separate games. Because of this, it can be a bit confusing trying to swap between the two, as the multiplayer mode isn’t booted up from the main menu of Resident Evil 3.

How to Play Resident Evil Resistance

Resident Evil Resistance is treated as a separate game from Resident Evil 3. If you bought the game digitally, then Resistance will appear with the rest of your digital games waiting to be downloaded. If you bought the game physically, then it should have installed to your hard drive when you put in the Resident Evil 3 disc alongside the main game. While both games are treated as separate entities, you cannot purchase them individually. You have to buy Resident Evil 3 in order to get Resistance, although that could change in the future.

If you are unable to locate Resident Evil Resistance on PlayStation 4, then check your library. Look in the purchased section and see if the game shows up. If it’s there, then all you have to do is download it. If the game is already installed or if you own a physical copy of Resident Evil 3, then the game should appear in the games section of your library with the rest of your installed titles. If you’re on Xbox One and you can’t find the game, then look in My Games and Apps to see if you have it installed. If it’s not there, then check the not installed section to download the game to your system. Keep in mind that if you own a physical copy, then you need to have the Resident Evil 3 disc in your system in order to start either game.