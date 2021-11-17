Riot Games’ surprised its fans and the gaming community as a whole with the surprise release of their new story-driven RPG, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, a title that plans to take players on an unforgettable journey as they follow some of their favorite characters and unravel the mysteries surrounding the deadly Black Mist which continues to threaten the world. With that said, the game offers players the choice to play in four different difficulty settings. But which is the right one for you?

Ruined King: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

As we said above, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story currently features four different difficulty levels, Story, Normal, Veteran, and Heroic. Story is a mode for those who just want to experience the game’s narrative. Normal is the difficulty recommended for those who are either casual players or those not experienced with turn-based RPGs. Veteran is a mode made for fans of turn-based RPGs and is set to test both your resource management skills and your understanding of its battle system, all while offering a challenge sure to keep you on your toes. Last but not least we have Heroic, the game’s highest difficulty level, which is set to put your skills to the test in every encounter and is recommended for hardcore fans and experienced RPG players. You can check out a recap of what each difficulty level brings to the table below:

Story : A narrative-focused experience, gives players the ability to skip encounters.

: A narrative-focused experience, gives players the ability to skip encounters. Normal : The game’s standard difficulty, sure to offer a fair challenge. Ideal for those inexperienced with turn-based RPGs.

: The game’s standard difficulty, sure to offer a fair challenge. Ideal for those inexperienced with turn-based RPGs. Veteran : An experience sure to test out your domain of the game’s battle and resource management systems. Ideal for experienced RPG fans.

: An experience sure to test out your domain of the game’s battle and resource management systems. Ideal for experienced RPG fans. Heroic: The game’s highest difficulty level, sure to offer the ultimate test of your skills. Recommended for hardcore players or long-time fans of turn-based RPGs.

Overall, we recommend that players who are new to the genre play on either Normal, to get the feel of it, or Veteran, for a fair challenge. For fans of the genre, on the other hand, Heroic will prove to be, just like with all RPGs, the most rewarding experience and one sure to test your mastery in every aspect of its gameplay.

You can play Ruined King: A League of Legends Story right now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and on the Nintendo Switch. Those who have the game’s version for the PS4 will be able to upgrade the title to its PS5 native version for free when the latter is available.