Scarlet Nexus – Is the Deluxe Edition Worth It?

The countdown to Scarlet Nexus is quickly coming to a close, to the excitement of many eager players. Soon, we will be united with character leads, Kasane Randall and Yuito Sumeragi, and their psychokinesis powersets.

With little else to do currently but soak up gameplay videos while waiting, let’s take some time to discuss the different versions of Scarlet Nexus. In addition to the standard edition is a Deluxe Edition. The alternate version isn’t anything unfamiliar to games. It’s fairly common for a premium counterpart to be offered for those looking to get in on extra goodies for a slight price increase.

The Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition isn’t the smallest price gap we have ever seen between standard and deluxe copies, coming in $20 higher at $79.99. Before you decide whether or not that asking price is acceptable, let’s detail what comes bundled in the Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition.

Is the Deluxe Edition Worth It?

Here’s what the Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition comes packed with for $79.99:

The full game

Battle Attire Set -Red-

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

Additional Attachment “The Others”

3x Plug-Ins to boost your stats

The Deluxe Edition is comprised of a couple digital goodies, for those that enjoy perusing game art while listening to the soundtrack, and a few in-game items. If you want to gain an edge from the start, the added Plug-Ins will help boost stats earlier on. And if you’re rather fond of the color red, the included Battle Attire Set -Red- is sure to please in comparison to the mostly black default clothing worn by the cast.

Since Scarlet Nexus does not have a Season Pass, the Deluxe Edition isn’t throwing in anything in the way of post-launch content, not that we are aware of the existence of such planned content. Typically, the higher price tag of deluxe editions is offset by the promise of added gameplay, either at launch or in the future, but that is not the case here. What you see is what you get at launch. For an extra $20, that may be a hard sell.

The pre-order bonuses are all yours regardless of if you opt for the standard or deluxe variant. Snagging a copy prior to the game’s launch later this month will provide the following bonuses:

Additional Attachment Set “Shoulder Baki (11)”

Special Battle Attire Set -Audio-

Additional Attachment “Face Vision Seal”

Additional Attachment “Dream Catcher”

Unless you are dead-set on having a copy of the soundtrack and artbook, the pre-order bonuses look better than the Deluxe Edition offerings, in my opinion. However, you will have to value the digital extras on display here for yourself.

Scarlet Nexus will release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on June 25th.