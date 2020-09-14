Spelunky 2 – How to Pick Up, Drop, Use, and Throw Items

Spelunky 2 may throw you into Olmec’s caves with nothing but the clothes on your back and a wanton lust for adventure, but within those caves are many useful items to help you on that journey. Rocks, dogs, shotguns, there’s a veritable smorgasbord of options at your disposal. But while the quick and dirty tutorial showed you some of the ways to use them, it’s so important we wanted to break it all down here. So here’s how to pick up, drop, use, and throw items in Spelunky 2.

How to Pick Up and Drop Items

As you explore and come across items you’ll want to pick up all you need to do is press down and Square. Whether it’s a rock, corpse, dog, or shotgun, doing this will take the item up off the ground and put it into your hands for use. This is just for random stuff you find around the world though. For shops it works slightly differently, requiring you to press R1 to buy the item, which should put it right into your hands.

If you drop it just use down+Square to pick it back up again. However, if you want to drop the item without using or tossing it wildly in front of you, there is an option. Just repeat the pickup action of down and Square to place it lightly on the ground.But what if you want to drop it? Or throw it?

How to Use and Throw Items and Weapons

Any item in your hands will immediately start using Square as it’s action button, of sorts. So if it’s a usable item or weapon like a shotgun or crossbow you just press Square to fire it. Likewise, if it’s a throwable item like a rock, Square will have you throw it across the screen, hopefully killing any enemies in its path. To pick it up again just use the down and Square combo explained above.

So that’s how to pick up, drop, use, and throw items in Spelunky 2.