Splitgate Update 1.16 Patch Notes

Now shooting other players while traveling through portals will feel like Christmas.

December 9th, 2021 by Carlos Hurtado

Splitgate

Update 1.16 has arrived for Splitgate, and here’s the list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. The Christmas spirit is arriving in many games, and this update finally brings the holiday spirit into Splitgate. Now players will get to see their favorite maps and weapons with a Christmas touch. Maps like Stadium and Pantheon will look like straight out of a Christmas movie after this update, but that’s not it, so make sure to read all the patch notes. Here’s everything new with Splitgate update 1.16.

Maps

  • Changed Stadium, Pantheon, and Abyss into winter Splitmas maps.
  • Added further optimizations to Karman Station – Performance Improvements.

UI

  • The loading screen and main menu have been given the Splitmas treatment.

Winter Event

  • Added a new AR, Bard skin, and spray created by the community for Splitmas.
  • Complete the winter challenges to earn the community items, a new portal skin, and drops.
  • Added new Splitmas themed weapons and skins.
  • Featured Playlist: Let it snow! Play the three winterized maps on community favorite game modes.

Miscellaneous

  • The Season 0 Battle Pass and challenges have been extended until early next year.
  • Added the TeamSeas Skin. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to TeamSeas.

Besides the Christmas skins and map variations implemented into the game, the developers decided to extend the Season 0 Battle Pass and challenges until next year. Giving players more time to get all the unlocks they need. As we get close to Christmas, more developers are starting to add the holiday touch to their games. We know this will not be the last addition, so be ready to enjoy Christmas in your favorite titles.

Splitgate is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding the patch, go to the official Splitgate website.

