Street Fighter 6 Resolution vs Performance Mode Differences Explained

Street Fighter 6 considerably improved its graphical quality and art style from its predecessor. The latest fighting game by Capcom allows players to choose between Resolution Mode or Performance Mode for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you are on the fence about which one to choose, you have come to the right place. This guide will cover the differences between Resolution and Performance Mode for Street Fighter 6.

Difference Between Resolution and Performance Mode in Street Fighter 6

The two graphical settings, Performance and Resolution Mode aim to complete one goal in Street Fighter 6. Performance Mode seeks to achieve the highest refresh rate and make the game run as smoothly as possible. Meanwhile, the Resolution mode aims to include next-gen features such as ray tracing and higher resolution.

Regarding image quality, Street Fighter 6 runs at a native resolution of 4K on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Consoles while in Resolution Mode. As for Performance Mode, both consoles run the game at 4K for Fighting Ground, but World Tour Mode is slightly different. Xbox runs World Tour Mode with 1080p, while PlayStation 5 runs it at 1440p

When it comes to performance, both consoles seem to do great for both Fighting Ground and World Tour Mode when Performance Mode is enabled — providing a smooth 60 FPS. Resolution Mode performs slightly worst for both consoles in World Tour Mode, only providing a 30 FPS — although its Fighting Gorund Mode still runs 60 FPS.

So at the end of the day, Performance Mode will provide the smoothest gameplay experience on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

How to Change Graphic Setting in Street Fighter 6?

To change these settings, head into the pause menu and scroll to options. The last toggle on this menu will be the graphics settings, which you can adjust accordingly. The best way to choose which is right for you is to try them both against the computer in Fighting Ground and in World Tour Mode. I tried out both graphic options, and overall, I prefer Performance Mode only because one frame rate drop could result in losing a challenging match. This is especially important during online play.