Best Minecraft Bedrock Seeds(July 2023)

Minecraft players will never run out of seeds to use and that choice can be a daunting prospect, so many will take to online websites to try and find the greatest out there. If you are looking for a lot of interesting seeds then that task has just got easier for you. I have created this list for you to peruse some of the best Minecraft Bedrock seeds.

All of the Best Minecraft Bedrock Seeds to Use

The Classic Heart | Seed: 5480987504042101543

This particular seed has been included in one of my other Minecraft seed lists and it has to make another appearance here. When you spawn into the world, you will be able to find a literal indented heart shape in a mountain nearby. This can be great for any survival worlds that you want to play on with a nice starting area.

Castle Potential | Seed: 712262452098460

If you enjoy seeds that are more tailored towards the Creative mode then this seed will certainly give you a lot to work on. When you spawn, you will be near a mountain (around plenty of resources) and there are deep sinking pits of water with rocky outcrops found throughout. It is ideal for creating a castle along the length of the mountain and I know you will be able to get some stellar builds created.

Water Village | Seed: 712225023315282

This world has a village in the middle of a lake surrounded by a desert. There are no other pieces of land near this village, it is simply a village in the middle of a lake and it is a spectacle to behold. If you are looking to start up a dock in a survival Minecraft world then look no further than this seed.

Beauty of the Snow Mountain | Seed: -7203549084156040623

There are a few seeds that have incredible mountains on display and this seed contains one of the most impressive mountains. It is surrounded by much flatter land and there are three peaks which pierce the sky. This is one of the worlds you will want to see sooner rather than later — it contains a Cherry Grove near the mountain too.

Massive Mushroom Fields | Seed: 6624115505620038213

If you head north from spawn and go across the water you will be able to find this extremely vast Mushroom Field/Island which takes up a lot of space in the water. It will be perfect for resource gathering and any other reasons for which you may want to visit the larger Mushroom Fields biome.

Triangle Building Ground | Seed: 1604997789706447567

When I first saw this seed it reminded me of the Horizon game series because it also has many triangular structures. This seed contains a mountain range directly next to the spawn which encases a triangular shape inside. It can be ideal for creative mode or simply just surviving in an encased area that seems slightly out of place in the world. It could be said to have an Uncanny Valley feeling to it.

Gorgeous Forests and Caves | Seed: 69420

Hilarious Seed numbers aside, this world contains a breathtaking cave entrance that has an immense number of trees, vines, and more all surrounding it. There are also snowy mountains nearby but the main beauty of this seed definitely exists in the forest and cave areas all held in an oasis of trees.

Cherry Grove Village | Seed: 4669574483087448116

When you spawn into this world, if you go to the east you will quickly find a village which is great for any survival mode runs. However, the fancy part of this seed exists because it is surrounded entirely by cherry groves and the village is actually found in a pit of the surrounding landmass. It is a brilliant environment to explore and well worth the time.

Inversion of Expectation | Seed: -7099415484010312016

This seed is actually more of a game glitch but it creates sights that you won’t want to miss out on. Out of all the seeds on the list, this will be the most unique for you to experience. It towers as a skyscraping waterfall with land even held above that — plenty of opportunity to explore everything about it. Travel to the coordinates of “725, 128, -400” and you can make your discovery.

Woodland Mansion in a Cave | Seed: 3602394602727634323

This Mansion extends into a cave and from the outside it also appears to be nestled in nicely to the mountain itself. This is a beautiful Mansion location and plenty of survival players will likely benefit highly from utilizing its resources. Of course, for Creative mode players, this can be renovated into something else new entirely. The coordinates you will find it at are “-696, 392, 100”.

Now that you have looked through this list of the very best Minecraft Bedrock seeds you can spend your time exploring each and every one if you so wish. I recommend starting out with the cherry mountain one due to its excellent atmosphere.

