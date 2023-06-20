10 Best Minecraft Bedrock Seeds for 1.20

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Minecraft has an infinite number of seeds to utilize in world creation so making a choice of what seed to use can certainly be difficult. In order to take some of the likely burdens of choice off your shoulders, we have created a seed list for you. This article will take you through the best Minecraft Bedrock seeds for 1.20.

10. Mountain Overhang | Seed: 7099786065136184847

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are needing to find a seed that has a similar vibe to Solitude from Skyrim (a sweeping coastal outcrop city) then you won’t need to look any further than this seed. There is a mountainous overhang that is directly nearby when you spawn. Along with this, we know that you will be able to find Trail Ruins along with a ruined Nether Portal (including plenty of loot to find) close by to the spawn too.

9. Quick Ocean Monument | Seed: 2052062

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sometimes you just need to find a structure like an Ocean Monument fast and this is when the quick Ocean Monument seed can work wonders. Even though it is a general template seed, the usefulness of having an Ocean Monument in front of you when you spawn is excellent. I tend to always build up a main base in survival near the main monument area and build up my gear from there until going exploring.

In 1.20 it is especially effective due to the fact that for the Tide Armor Trim, you have to slay Elder Guardians — these mobs are found near ocean monuments.

Related: Best Armor Trim Designs in Minecraft

8. Desert Temple Galore | Seed: 10110

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you spawn in this world, you will want to make a boat and head south across the water. Eventually, you will enter into a desert biome and there will be tons of Desert Temples to find in the area. If you were wanting to go on a temple exploration day then this simple seed will allow you to do just that in plenty of style.

7. Plentiful Biomes | Seed: -6625852184933493165

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This seed has a lot of biomes all very close to spawn, from Cherry Groves, a Mesa (Badlands) Biome, to forests, Savannahs, and more. Everything is all nice and central to your player when you spawn which means you won’t have to trek too far to get anything specific that you’re looking for. It also makes it a brilliant seed for any creative building that you have planned.

Related: When Was Minecraft Made? – Answered

6. Swamp and Cherry Grove Combo | Seed: -8993487180103006794

If you are looking for an extremely large Cherry Grove then this will seed will have you spawning right by one. Not only that but there is also an ancient village for you to explore in the center of the Cherry Grove biome when you dig down. Along with the main Cherry Grove attraction, you will still be able to find a Swamp biome very close by on the west side so we think it is a great survival world.

5. Heart Cherry Grove | Seed: 5480987504042101543

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This seed quite literally forms a heart for you near spawn and the heart is filled with a cherry grove for you to explore. That experience may be even more enhanced if you had someone special along with you for the adventure to the grove. If heart-indented mountains aren’t really your thing then this seed still has lots of variety with a Plains Village on the mountain too along with an array of treasures close by.

Related: How to Find the Cherry Blossom Grove Biome in Minecraft

4. Gorgeous Canyon | Seed: 6882974786861809235

If you are looking for a scenic seed to add to your collection then this can certainly do the trick. Near your spawn, you will be able to find a Mesa biome with a lot of altitude involved and it is all mesmerizing to take in. Building in this environment would make a great change of location compared to some of the other biomes on offer.

3. Trail Ruin Discoveries | Seed: -1743

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Trail Ruins are one of the golden standouts for 1.20 because of the ability to brush suspicious gravel/sand blocks. This seed will be ideal for your survival session while planning to do some archaeology in the game because there is also an Igloo near the Trail Ruins. It also has a basement that has a brewing station and a chest inside: This is an ideal seed for those wanting to quickly dive into 1.20 content.

Related: Minecraft Archaeology Explained: How to Brush Suspicious Sand and Gravel for Rare Items

2. Dark Forest Valley | Seed: 3511392763300328361

The Dark Forest Valley seed is excellent for anyone who really enjoys exploring forest biomes (including looking for mushrooms) since this world has an incredible area of space filled with them. You will start off close to one of the valleys to explore and it is a great seed to kick off your survival journeys on.

1. Cherry Grove Oasis Paradise | Seed: 31563250179158

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This particular seed is well known across some of the Minecraft community and it is a personal favorite of mine for any survival world. In 1.20, the seed is still just as beautiful with a spawn near a gorgeous surrounded cliffside oasis. Not only does it still have lakes in the area but it also now has Cherry trees that are running all along the main sides of the clifftop — one word to describe it: stunning.

Now that you know some of the best Minecraft Bedrock seeds you can try them all out in the next world that you create.

- This article was updated on June 20th, 2023