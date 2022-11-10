Dying Light 2 Champion Choice: Should You Wear the Mask in Bloody Ties?

Dying Light 2’s Bloody Ties DLC is a combat-filled romp with an equal mix of arena fights and family drama, and all of it culminates in a climactic decision at the very end. Should Aiden become the new champion of Carnage Hall? Should he pass the mask onto Ciro? Should he reject the mask entirely? Depending on your decisions throughout the story of Bloody Ties, some of these options may not even be available, too. Here’s a breakdown of every possible ending in Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties.

Should You Wear the Champion Mask in Dying Light 2?

There are three possible outcomes after defeating Skullface at the end of the Bloody Ties DLC in Dying Light 2.

“I am the new champion.”

“Ciro should wear this mask.”

“I want no part of this.”

The option to have Ciro wear the mask only appears if Ciro is still alive by the end of Bloody Ties. If he’s dead, you will only be able to choose the other two options. Here’s what happens in each outcome.

“I am the new champion.”

If you choose this potion, then Aiden will wear the mask and the crowd will erupt with cheers. This option gives you the Champion’s Skull artifact helmet as a reward.

“Ciro should wear this mask.”

This option is only available if you chose to forfeit the fight and let Ciro live earlier in the DLC. In this outcome, Ciro takes the mask and you don’t get the Champion’s Skull helmet.

“I want no part of this.”

This option is only available if Ciro dies during the Bloody Ties DLC. In this ending, Aiden tosses the mask aside and you will not receive the Champion’s Skull helmet.

Which Ending is the Best?

Ultimately, it comes down to whether you want the Champion’s Skull helmet or not. Aiden either takes it or passes it off to Ciro. If Ciro’s dead, then Aiden just rejects the mask instead. The ending of Bloody Ties won’t affect anything in the main game since it’s just a DLC side story, so there’s no need to worry about anything else outside of the reward.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

