Super Auto Pets Tier List (June 2023): Best Pets Ranked

Super Auto Pets is a battle game where players can choose pets with unique abilities and attacks. With many pets to decide on, knowing which is the best to pick can be challenging. That is why we have put together this list — to help you know which pet is worth choosing and which is best avoided. Read further for a Super Auto Pets tier list and the best pets ranked.

Ranking Pets in Super Auto Pets

Below is a grid with all the pets ranked in Super Auto Pets. Further down, you will find a brief description of each tier and why we believe they fit into those ranks.

Tier Pet S Tier Panther, Bird of Paradise, Cobra, Apaca, Cat, Chicken, Clownfish, Dog, Lioness, Bison, Octopus, German Shepherd, Nurse Shark, Leopard, Sloth, Grizzly Bear, T-Rex, Stegosaurus, Turtle, Snapping Jaw Turtle, Warthog, Manta Ray, White Tiger, Pteranodon, Fire Ant, White Whale, Wildebeest, Crane, Celociraptor, Vulture, Doberman, Jerboa, Lynx, Tyrannosaurus, Praying Mantis, Spinosaurus A Tier Chameleon, Highland Cow, Anteater, Secretary Bird, Saiga Antelope, Emu, Buffalo, Silver Fox, Macaque, Wolf, Cockatoo, Eqyption Vulture, Cuttlefish, Blue Ringed Octopus, Sealion, Vaquita, Caterpillar, Lobster, Cow, Eagle, Gold Fish, Baboon, Falcon, Betta Fish, Hamster, Oyster, Ladybug, Lionfish, Poison Dart Frog, Mammoth, Monkey, Moose, Moth, Ostrich, Parrot, Door Head Ant, Penguin, Poodle, Puppy, Salamander, Seahorse, Seal, Shark, Skunk, Snake, Goat, Squirrel, Turkey, Zebra, Orca, Komodo, Manatee, Porcupine, Crow, Osprey, Platypus, Hammershark, Tiger, Boar B Tier Catfish, Aardvark, Ant, Camel, Capybara, Chinchilla, Crocodile, Nyala, Dodo, Dragonfly, Duck, Flamingo, Fly, Giraffe, Guinea Pig, Hatching Chick, Hippo, Weasel, Slug, Jellyfish, Kiwi, Microbe, Mosquito, Owl, Panda, Sea Urchin, Pelican, Pug, Surgeonfish, Guineafowl, Reindeer, Flying Fish, Rooster, Sabertooth Tiger, Shoebill, Siberian Husky, Snail, Starfish, Swan, Sea Turtle, Gazelle, Hercules Beetle, Elephant, Tapir, Toad, Triceratops, Walrus, Blowfish, Frigatebird, Racoon, Marmoset, Cockroach, Stork, Ram, Emperor Tamarin, Blobfish, Iguana, Pillbug C Tier Anglerfish, Bat, Camel, Dolphin, Donkey, Dromedary, Eel, Horse, Lion, Rhino, Fish, Fox, Flea, Frilled Dragon, Gorilla, Hawk, Hedgehog, Hummingbird, Kangaroo, Leech, Royal Flycatcher, Mole, Meerkat, Mouse, Musk Ox, Orangutan, Otter, Ox, Peacock, Polar Bear, Rabbit, Bluebird, Rat, Sauropod, LLama, Seagull, Sheep, Shrimp, Stoat, Spider, Toucan, African Penguin, Wasp, Squid, Lizard, Whale, Black Necked Stilt, Woodpecker, Worm D Tier Cricket, Frog, Silkmoth, Pig, Atlantic Puffin, Yak, Wombat, Scorpion, Cassowary, Bear, Bulldog, Goose, Opposum, Piranha, Swordfish, Groundhog, Tropical Fish, Dragon, Armadillo, Duckling, Beaver, Badger, Beetle, Pied Tamarin, Magpie, Chipmunk, Crab, Dove, Hyena, Koala, Okapi, Cone Snail, Deer, Tabby Cat

S-Rank Pets in Super Auto Pets

S-rank are the best pets in Super Auto Pets. Each of these names listed in this rank category has the best abilities in the game that can make a huge difference for themselves and the allies around them. The buffs they provide make these options a go-to choice for any player.

Take Birds of Paradise, for example, which buffs three allies on your team whenever the player spends seven gold — this includes health and attack power. Then there’s the German Shephard, who provides an attack buff to a friend when summoned, and this buff increases whenever the German Shephard is upgraded — potentially making the buff incredibly high. Lastly, the Warthog is a great teammate as it will provide buffs to all allies when it faints, which can help the player stay in the battle longer.

A-Rank Pets in Super Auto Pets

A-rank is fantastic and can be pushed up into the higher rank if skilled players of Super Auto Pets get a hold of them. Their abilities aren’t as good as their counterparts, but players should still win a substantial amount of matches if they have them in their arsenal. Let’s take a look at some examples in the A-rank.

We have some standout names in the A Rank — for example, the Wolf. The Wolf will summon 3 Pigs whenever it faints, adding more allies to the battlefield. On the other hand, the Blue Ringed Octopus increases the stats of all allies just for being purchased in the game. The stats increase is even higher when you level up the Blue Ringed Octopus. Lastly, buying a Cockatoo will increase the stats of three random faint friendlies in the game!

B-Rank Pets in Super Auto Pets

B-rank shouldn’t be disregarded, and players can find real talent here. If you cannot get the pets mentioned in the higher ranks, these are great replacements. B-rank still has great potential, which shows in the three names mentioned further.

First, Nyala will get plus eight trumpets per level it has — where trumpets can be used to call for help or power the pet’s abilities. Next, The Fly will summon a Zombie Fly whenever it faints, which can be even more powerful than the standard version of The Fly — and this potential is pushed even further depending on the level of the standard version. Lastly, the Reindeer will negate 20 attacks from the opponent, providing a nice little defense boost!

C-Rank Pets in Super Auto Pets

C-rank is when we start to get into pets that should be discarded as soon as possible. Their abilities usually last only a certain amount of time — not helping in the long run, and some even have restrictions around them of when they can be used. C-Rank isn’t the best, and beginners should mostly avoid them — but skilled players will find some help here.

The Horse will provide an attack buff to a summoned friend but will only last until the end of the battle. The Rhino can also be helpful, considering it will damage a second enemy after causing one to faint — and this attack power is doubled against tier-one pets. Lastly, the Lion has the potential to be a great character, but there are restrictions around its ability. If there are no tier 5 and tier 6 pets on the battlefield, then it will get an increase in health and attack.

D-Rank Pets in Super Auto Pets

The D-rank are the worst pets currently in Super Auto Pets. The restrictions around their abilities usually involve selling the pet or applying buffs to the enemy team. Beginners and skilled players should avoid adding these pets to their team, as they are pretty useless and can even provide an advantage to the other team. Let’s look at some examples.

The bonuses you get with the D-rank pets don’t outweigh the bad that they provide. Take the Armadillo, for example, who grants a health boost to everyone on the field. This is great for your teammates, but the health boost is also applied to the enemy team, rendering it useless. The Duckling is another example of good and bad, as it will permanently increase one pet’s health — but only when sold. The Beaver can be looked at in the same way, as it will provide an attack buff to a friendly, but the Beaver has to be sold for this to activate.

