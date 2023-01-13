Cookie Run Kingdom – Ranked Tier List

Bakers beware, as these cookies are about to put you out of business! Cookie Run Kingdom is an adorable city-builder/full-scale RPG featuring plenty of insane crossovers and lots of excitement for anyone willing to put in the time. Another thing that is quite nice about this particular title is that they are quite generous with rolls, and that’s not a joke.

Players will need to do whatever possible to start earning more cookies to take on their adventures, and with plenty of varieties available, gamers will have plenty to choose from. However, which cookies are going to crumble under the pressure, and which cookies will come out of the oven fresh and ready for adventure?

Cookie Run Kingdom – Best Cookies Tier List

With over 70 cookies currently available in this title, making a Tier List is going to need some time in the oven. However, once it’s finally taken out and cooled down, we can only hope you like it as much as we do since Tier Lists are subject to personal opinion. Without further ado, these are the cookies you should hope to pull in Cookie Run Kingdom.

D-Tier Cookies In Cookie Run Kingdom

While they may look appealing, these cookies may end up leaving a bad taste in your mouth. Be it a lack of power, or just an underbaked moveset, these are better left on display rather than in your team.

Alchemist Cookie

Angel Cookie

Beet Cookie

Chili Pepper Cookie

Clover Cookie

Devil Cookie

Fig Cookie

Gingerbrave

Gumball Cookie

Muscle Cookie

Ninja Cookie

Onion Cookie

Pancake Cookie

Strawberry cookie

Wizard Cookie

C-Tier Cookies In Cookie Run Kingdom

These are going to start letting off some steam, but players may find that they still need to proof for a little while longer. While their frosting may look great, they may not be exactly what flavor you’re looking to add to the team.

Adventurer Cookie

Almond Cookie

Avocado Cookie

Blackberry Cookie

Candy Diver Cookie

Carrot Cookie

Chery Cookie

Knight Cookie

Lilac Cookie

Madeleine Cookie

Mala Sauce Cookie

Mini Choco Cookie

Sonic Cookie

Tails Cookie

B-Tier Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom

Now we’re starting to get into the good stuff, as these cookies are bound to leave you wanting more. With a good amount of power baked into them, players can start to progress a bit further into the story without needing to worry about them cracking under pressure.

Black Raisin Cookie

Cocoa Cookie

Cream Puff Cookie

Custard Cookie III

Dark Choco Cookie

Kumiho Cookie

Latte Cookie

Mango Cookie

Milk Cookie

Pastry Cookie

Poison Mushroom Cookie

Princess Cookie

Prophet Cookie

Raspberry Cookie

Snow Sugar Cookie

Sparkling Cookie

Tea Knight Cookie

Tiger Lily Cookie

Twizzly Gummy Cookie

A-Tier Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom

Gamers are going to need a glass of milk with these cookies, as they may find themselves overwhelmed by power when they roll them. Coming fresh out of the oven, ready for battle, the A-Tier choices give players plenty of power and not many compromises.

Affogato Cookie

Caramel Arrow Cookie

Cherry Blossom Cookie

Clotted Cream Cookie

Frost Queen Cookie

Herb Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie

Macaron Cookie

Moon Rabbit Cookie

Oyster Cookie

Parfait Cookie

Pinecone Cookie

Pomegranate Cookie

Pure Vanilla Cookie

Purple Yam Cookie

Red Velvet Cookie

Rye Cookie

Sorbet Shark Cookie

Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Vampire Cookie

S-Tier Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom

These are the cream of the crop, the best of the bunch, and the freshest cookies around. No matter when they were baked, players will always find that these cookies have plenty to offer to the team, and may always stay on top of their game.

Black Pearl Cookie

BTS Cookies

Captain Caviar Cookie

Carol Cookie

Cotton Cookie

Cream Unicorn Cookie

Crunchy Chip Cookie

Dark Cacao Cookie

Eclair Cookie

Espresso Cookie

Financier Cookie

Licorice Cookie

Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Schwarzwälder

Sea Fairy Cookie

Sherbet Cookie

Squid Ink Cookie

Werewolf Cookie

Wildberry Cookie

If you’ve been lucky enough to pull the BTS Cookies, Black Pearl Cookie, or even Pinecone Cookie, players will want to ensure they’ve got the best toppings for them to increase their power to its maximum potential. With all of these cookies on the plate, players need to know which ones will get them furthest in their grand new adventure.

Cookie Run Kingdom is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023