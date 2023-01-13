Cookie Run Kingdom – Ranked Tier List

Bakers beware, as these cookies are about to put you out of business! Cookie Run Kingdom is an adorable city-builder/full-scale RPG featuring plenty of insane crossovers and lots of excitement for anyone willing to put in the time. Another thing that is quite nice about this particular title is that they are quite generous with rolls, and that’s not a joke.
Players will need to do whatever possible to start earning more cookies to take on their adventures, and with plenty of varieties available, gamers will have plenty to choose from. However, which cookies are going to crumble under the pressure, and which cookies will come out of the oven fresh and ready for adventure?
Cookie Run Kingdom – Best Cookies Tier List
With over 70 cookies currently available in this title, making a Tier List is going to need some time in the oven. However, once it’s finally taken out and cooled down, we can only hope you like it as much as we do since Tier Lists are subject to personal opinion. Without further ado, these are the cookies you should hope to pull in Cookie Run Kingdom.
D-Tier Cookies In Cookie Run Kingdom
While they may look appealing, these cookies may end up leaving a bad taste in your mouth. Be it a lack of power, or just an underbaked moveset, these are better left on display rather than in your team.
- Alchemist Cookie
- Angel Cookie
- Beet Cookie
- Chili Pepper Cookie
- Clover Cookie
- Devil Cookie
- Fig Cookie
- Gingerbrave
- Gumball Cookie
- Muscle Cookie
- Ninja Cookie
- Onion Cookie
- Pancake Cookie
- Strawberry cookie
- Wizard Cookie
C-Tier Cookies In Cookie Run Kingdom
These are going to start letting off some steam, but players may find that they still need to proof for a little while longer. While their frosting may look great, they may not be exactly what flavor you’re looking to add to the team.
- Adventurer Cookie
- Almond Cookie
- Avocado Cookie
- Blackberry Cookie
- Candy Diver Cookie
- Carrot Cookie
- Chery Cookie
- Knight Cookie
- Lilac Cookie
- Madeleine Cookie
- Mala Sauce Cookie
- Mini Choco Cookie
- Sonic Cookie
- Tails Cookie
B-Tier Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom
Now we’re starting to get into the good stuff, as these cookies are bound to leave you wanting more. With a good amount of power baked into them, players can start to progress a bit further into the story without needing to worry about them cracking under pressure.
- Black Raisin Cookie
- Cocoa Cookie
- Cream Puff Cookie
- Custard Cookie III
- Dark Choco Cookie
- Kumiho Cookie
- Latte Cookie
- Mango Cookie
- Milk Cookie
- Pastry Cookie
- Poison Mushroom Cookie
- Princess Cookie
- Prophet Cookie
- Raspberry Cookie
- Snow Sugar Cookie
- Sparkling Cookie
- Tea Knight Cookie
- Tiger Lily Cookie
- Twizzly Gummy Cookie
A-Tier Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom
Gamers are going to need a glass of milk with these cookies, as they may find themselves overwhelmed by power when they roll them. Coming fresh out of the oven, ready for battle, the A-Tier choices give players plenty of power and not many compromises.
- Affogato Cookie
- Caramel Arrow Cookie
- Cherry Blossom Cookie
- Clotted Cream Cookie
- Frost Queen Cookie
- Herb Cookie
- Hollyberry Cookie
- Macaron Cookie
- Moon Rabbit Cookie
- Oyster Cookie
- Parfait Cookie
- Pinecone Cookie
- Pomegranate Cookie
- Pure Vanilla Cookie
- Purple Yam Cookie
- Red Velvet Cookie
- Rye Cookie
- Sorbet Shark Cookie
- Strawberry Crepe Cookie
- Vampire Cookie
S-Tier Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom
These are the cream of the crop, the best of the bunch, and the freshest cookies around. No matter when they were baked, players will always find that these cookies have plenty to offer to the team, and may always stay on top of their game.
- Black Pearl Cookie
- BTS Cookies
- Captain Caviar Cookie
- Carol Cookie
- Cotton Cookie
- Cream Unicorn Cookie
- Crunchy Chip Cookie
- Dark Cacao Cookie
- Eclair Cookie
- Espresso Cookie
- Financier Cookie
- Licorice Cookie
- Pumpkin Pie Cookie
- Schwarzwälder
- Sea Fairy Cookie
- Sherbet Cookie
- Squid Ink Cookie
- Werewolf Cookie
- Wildberry Cookie
If you’ve been lucky enough to pull the BTS Cookies, Black Pearl Cookie, or even Pinecone Cookie, players will want to ensure they’ve got the best toppings for them to increase their power to its maximum potential. With all of these cookies on the plate, players need to know which ones will get them furthest in their grand new adventure.
Cookie Run Kingdom is available now on Mobile Devices.
- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023