Cookie Run Kingdom‘s Legend of the Duskgloom Sea update just debuted, bringing to the game the debut of new mechanics and challenges, as well as that of both Legendary Black Pearl Cookie and Epic Captain Caviar Cookie. But what are the best toppings for Black Pearl Cookie? Now, in order to answer that and more, here are the best toppings for Black Pearl Cookie.

Best Toppings Build for Black Pearl Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

As Black Pearl Cookie’s biggest amount of damage lies in the use of her Duskgloom’s Sovereign skill, which allows her to take her true form and then deal massive elemental (lighting) damage to all enemies while also afflicting them with Terror of the Abyss, the best topping composition for her is a 5-piece Searing Raspberry. The topping is our main choice as equipping it will give you a great increase in ATK. Given the nature of her set, using a 5-piece Swift Chocolate can also work out great, as it will allow you to lower her 15 seconds skill cooldown considerably. Equipping her with a 3-piece Searing Raspberry + 2-piece Juicy Apple Jelly/Solid Almond can also work really well if you need either more damage (situational), or more resistance.

When using this build, we recommend that you make use of treasures focused on increasing your team’s overall ATK, such as Old Pilgrim’s Scroll, as well as those focused on decreasing cooldown like Squishy Jelly Watch. Using treasures focused on debuffing targets can also work well when using Black Pearl Cookie against bosses.

It’s important to point out that enemies affected by Black Pearl Cookie’s skill will also have their healing decreased by 35%, while those affected by Terror of the Abyss will have their ATK speed/movement speed decreased by 20% and their ATK decreased by 15.5% for 15 seconds.

Now that you know what are the best toppings for Black Pearl Cookie, don’t forget to also check out the best toppings for Eclair Cookie and Pumpkin Pie Cookie, as well as how to defeat Pitaya and complete Cookie Run Kingdom’s 12th chapter.

You can play Cookie Run Kingdom exclusively on mobile devices. The game can be downloaded right now through Google Play, App Store, and the Galaxy Store.

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2022