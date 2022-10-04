Did you just unlock the Cotton Cookie but are unsure which toppings will allow you to best support your flock of Cookies? Here is the best Cotton Cookie toppings build in Cookie Run: Kingdom that will provide maximum heals and utility to support your Cookies.

Best Cotton Cookie Toppings Build

Cotton Cookie is one of the best Cookies in the game because her abilities provide good healing and extra crowd control with her sheep that stuns enemies when summoned.

Full Cooldown: 5 x Swift Chocolate toppings lower the Cooldown of Cotton Cookie’s abilities and provide a 5% bonus cooldown reduction with all five Swift Chocolate toppings equipped.

Cooldown Calculations

Each Cookie starts with a base cooldown per second. For example, Cotton’s is 17 seconds. The game also uses two different cooldown calculations, starting and total.

Starting Cooldown = (Base Cooldown) x (1 – Topping Cooldown %) x 0.3

The game uses the starting cooldown when a match starts and decides whose abilities should be cast first.

Total Cooldown = (Base Cooldown) x (1 – Topping Cooldown %) x [1 – Watch % + Buff % + Debuff %]

After the first set of abilities is cast, the game then uses the total cooldown for its calculations going forward.

Why This Build Is Good

The Full Cooldown toppings build is good because it allows you to use Cotton Cookie’s kit as quickly as possible. Since her kit has a mixture of heals, attacking, and crowd control, your team can remove a support or healer Cookie from your team roster, allowing it to add more damage or tank Coo However, this means that you must appropriately fill all roles properly. The quicker you can heal your team and stun your enemies, the better, so maximizing the cooldown of her abilities is your best focus when equipping toppings.

How To Equip

Additional Cookie topping slots unlock at levels 15, 20, 25, and 30.

Access the cookie menu Pick Cotton Candy cookie Select the toppings menu Add our recommended toppings

Where To Find Toppings For Your Build

You can find Swift Chocolate toppings on the following level and stages:

Level 6: 3, 8, 13, 18, 23, 28

3, 8, 13, 18, 23, 28 Level 7: 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30

5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 Level 8: 5, 10, 15, 20, 25

Cookie Run: Kingdom is available for download on Android and iOS app stores.