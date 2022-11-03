Best Jimin Toppings Build In Cookie Run Kingdom

If you finally got lucky enough to pull Jimin during the Cookie Run Kingdom BTS Collaboration, you may be wondering what you’ll need to do to get him into tip-top shape before performing in your crew. While powerful, there are ways that you may be able to push him to the limits and make this singer one of the best members of your crew.

Which toppings should you devote to your favorite K-POP star, and where will you be able to find them? Set out on the grandest adventure yet, and find out why this sweet treat will be the perfect addition to your crew.

Best Toppings For Jimin In Cookie Rush Kingdom

No matter which costume Jimin is currently sporting, players will find that he is more than capable of leading the charge against the baddies in this mobile adventure. However, to make him the best he can be, x5 Swift Chocolate Toppings should be stacked for the ultimate performance boost.

Lowering the Cooldown for Jimin’s abilities will allow players to push toward the goal at an increased rate of speed and efficiency, allowing his healing abilities to hit harder and more often than ever before.

Where To Find Swift Chocolate In Cookie Run Kingdom

When looking to farm for some Swift Chocolate, there are a few stages that players will need to revisit. As they are some of the later stages in the game, making sure that you’ve progressed far enough already will be a key factor in making this build possible.

Level 6: 3, 8, 13, 18, 23, 28

3, 8, 13, 18, 23, 28 Level 7: 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30

5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 Level 8: 5, 10, 15, 20, 25

Why Is This Build Good For Jimin

While playing as a Rear Support, you’ll find that Jimin will be able to heal your other cookies with ease, especially with a normally hefty cooldown timer. Being able to reduce that by at least 5% will allow you to progress through even the most difficult levels with ease. Unlocking more Soulstones with the Purple Pass could also allow players to buff Jimin further than ever, making him one of the most prominent healers available in the Kingdom.

Cookie Run Kingdom is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022