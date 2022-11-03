Cookie Run Kingdom: Is The BTS Costume Package Worth It?

If you are a fan of gatcha games featuring adorable characters and some surprisingly deep strategy, give Cookie Run Kingdom a download onto your favorite mobile device. While its cutesy art may not be for everyone, the general gameplay loop that this game is quite addictive.

However, there is a new reason to download this title. K-POP sensation BTS has made its way into the Kingdom, with all members of the band unlockable as characters to help out on this quest. You’ll find a new rhythm game, auto-runner segments and more have been added to this title as you work towards unlocking them all. But, are the extras, such as the Costume Pack, worth your hard-earned cash?

Should You Buy The Costume Pack For BTS in Cookie Run Kingdom?

When you sign into Cookie Run Kingdom, there is a new splash screen that goes over the details of this ongoing event, including multiple packs that are purchasable with real-world money. One of these packs happens to be the Costume Back, which will allow players to unlock new skins for their favorite BTS member. It also comes with a fairly hefty price tag, clocking in at $15.99 which leaves players wondering if it’s worth the investment to get this pack. Players will receive a fair number of items, including:

3,000 Crystals

1,500 Rainbow Cubes

10,000 Army Bombs

7 Aurora Items

1,000 Radiant Shards

10 Magic Cookie Cutters

200,000 Coins

1 BTS Costume of Choice

Being able to draw for a few extra members of BTS is a great option, alongside the other items that you receive could be worth it in the long run. However, this is something that depends on your enjoyment of the game, as well as the band itself. If you are a die-hard A.R.M.Y. member, this will be a no-brainer. However, if you find that BTS does nothing for you, it will not be worth your time or money. If you’ve already unlocked your favorite member, getting a costume of your choice may be worth every penny. The $15.99 entry price is quite steep, but those that love this game and the band will have no issues dropping the cash on it.

Cookie Run Kingdom is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022