Best Jung Kook Toppings Build In Cookie Run Kingdom

If luck was on your side and Jung Kook is now part of your crew in Cookie Run Kingdom, finding the best toppings available for this particular character can help you push them to their fullest potential. However, if you’re newer to the game and have just gotten your favorite characters unlocked, you’ve come to the right place.

With his special ARMY’s Wishes skill, players will be able to safeguard their frontline cookies without having to break a sweat. But, if you want to keep your cookies from getting tossed, what are the best toppings available for your favorite BTS member?

Best Toppings For Jung Kook In Cookie Run Kingdom

If you’re planning on rolling for this star-studded cookie, making sure that the right toppings are around will help him be the best member of your team. But, considering his unique skill, what should players work towards getting? Well, much like Jimin, finding x5 Swift Chocolates in the world will help him become a superstar member of your crew.

The Swift Chocolate will help lower the Cooldown for a cookie’s skills, making them a great topping for players in the role of support. Keeping your defenses high is key to survival in this title, especially when facing off against some of the harder bosses in the game.

Where To Find Swift Chocolate In Cookie Run Kingdom

As players continue their adventure, you’ll find that the 6th, 7th, and 8th worlds are going to be great spots to harvest this exceptional topping. Certain stages will have a greater chance to drop the Swift Chocolate Topping, so make sure to farm these stages for your best chances of getting them:

Level 6: 3, 8, 13, 18, 23, 28

3, 8, 13, 18, 23, 28 Level 7: 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30

5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 Level 8: 5, 10, 15, 20, 25

Why Is This Build Good For Jung Kook

Playing the role of support is not easy, and with a normal 19-second cooldown, these toppings will allow you to reduce it by at least 5%. With every second gained, players will be able to utilize this skill far more often than normal, giving them a chance to make it further than ever before. If you want a better chance of pulling this elusive cookie, the Concert Fan Kit may be what players are looking for.

Cookie Run Kingdom is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022