Cookie Run Kingdom: Is The BTS Concert: Fan Kit Worth It?

No matter if you’re a fan of Cookie Run Kingdom or a member of the BTS A.R.M.Y., players have the perfect opportunity to participate in a brand-new crossover event happening now. Exploring the lands and partaking in quests with your favorite BTS members in the most scrumptious form they’ve ever been in, getting to rep your favorite band is something exciting.

But, if players are looking to take their appreciation of the crew to new levels, there are plenty of packs available to add more BTS members to your Cookie Crew. If you’ve been on the fence about any of them, including the BTS Costume Package, you’ve come to the right place. Do these packs rise to the occasion, or are they burnt right out of the oven?

Should You Buy The BTS Concert Fan Kit In Cookie Run Kingdom?

As one of the cheaper bundles throughout this collaboration, you’ll find that the value you receive from the BTS Concert: Fan Kit is more than worth it. While the Costume Pack may have been a bit harder a sell, having a Guaranteed BTS Cookie, as well as a Guaranteed Costume, is more than enough to entice fans of the band. Players that purchase this pack will also receive some other excellent rewards, including:

Instant Reward 2,500 Army Bombs Guaranteed BTS Cookie 40 Concert Tickets

Day 2 Rewards 2,500 Army Bombs

Day 3 Rewards 2,500 Army Bombs

Day 4 Rewards 2,500 Army Bombs

Day 5 Rewards Guaranteed BTS Costume



For the price, you’ll get more than your fair share of draws to earn BTS Members. Plus, the guaranteed costume is something that will entice players looking to complete their collection. Overall, this pack is worth the time and money and should be picked up by players that are interested in having as many BTS Cookies in their crew as possible. 20 extra draws for items and characters is quite a fair deal with this pack, and while you may not get exactly what you want every time, you’ll find that you could do much worse for much more money.

Cookie Run Kingdom is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022