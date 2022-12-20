Best Pinecone Cookie Toppings Build in Cookie Run Kingdom

Fans of Cookie Run Kingdom have a new cookie to start drawing for. The adorable and strangely powerful Pinecone Cookie has finally made its debut in the game, alongside the Warmer Together: Cookie Holidays! event. Players have noticed that this particular cookie can be quite useful, especially when paired with the right toppings.

But, what toppings should players use if they’re planning to keep this Cookie on the rack? Players hoping to add a powerful cookie to their team can’t go wrong with this particular member, no matter if they’re aiming for the Ultimate Arena Cookie, or someone to help them through the branching Story Mode!

Best Story Mode Toppings For Pinecone Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

Players that are still working their way through the Storyline for Cookie Run Kingdom should start leveling up this particular cookie quickly, as they can be quite valuable to have on the team. But, what is going to be the best topping to put on them for this particular mode?

Pinecone Cookie benefits greatly from Searing Raspberry, as the increase in overall damage will allow players to utilize their frankly overpowered special move to its full potential. Stacking x5 Medium Searing Raspberries and upgrading them to their full stacks will allow for devastating damage potential.

For players hoping to find plenty of Searing Raspberry, farm these levels:

6-2

6-7

6-12

6-17

6-22

6-27

Best Arena Toppings For Pinecone Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

For those hoping to utilize Pinecone Cookie within the walls of the Arena, there are a few options available to you, as well. While they may be quite powerful, the Defensive Stat for this particular cookie isn’t exactly stellar. Players can follow the steps above to supercharge their attacks, but if they’re hoping to have a Defensive Powerhouse, players should stack x5 Solid Almonds to help with Damage Resistance.

Rather than having a glass cannon, players can utilize their power, alongside giving Pinecone Cookie a chance at survival against some of the tougher enemies in the game. Utilizing this power will give players a better chance than ever before to succeed in the Arena. Farm for this particular topping in these levels:

6-1

6-6

6-11

6-16

6-21

6-26

Players have been blessed recently with an abundance of excellent cookies, such as the BTS boys, Macaron Cookie, and Black Pearl Cookie. However, it seems that Pinecone Cookie is doing more than enough on its own to propel them to the top of players’ hearts.

Cookie Run Kingdom is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2022