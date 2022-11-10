Best Macaron Cookie Toppings In Cookie Run Kingdom

When players finally earn the coveted Macaron Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, chances are they’ll be leveling them up quickly and adding them to their team. Bringing her Magical Flair to the Middle of the group, she’ll be able to summon a Mighty Macaron Parade to cause extra damage to them.

However, if gamers are looking to unlock their full potential, they’ll need to know which toppings to add to ensure they’re baked to perfection. What should players add to this energetic cookie to capitalize on her raw potential? Before you place her in the oven, make sure you’ve got the perfect toppings selected!

Best Toppings For Macaron Cookie In Cookie Run Kingdom

While Macaron Cookie may be the newest to the crew, she also packs quite the punch if you’ve got your toppings picked correctly. With her Mighty Macaron Parade, there are a few different options that you could choose to make her one of the most valuable cookies in your group.

Depending on the Treasures that you have selected before embarking on a World Journey, you may want to capitalize on her Damage potential or lower the amount of Cooldown between her attacks. While putting some Searing Raspberries on her may prove to be beneficial for most, it seems that lowering her cooldown with x5 Swift Chocolates would be the overall best bet you could have.

As you continue to upgrade your toppings, you’ll be able to cause more damage throughout the stage by having a reduced cooldown. If you’re planning on entering the Arena, the x5 Searing Raspberries may be your better bet, but those playing through the World Exploration mode should set x5 Swift Chocolates as their go-to toppings.

Gamers will want to make sure that they are farming these levels for their best chances to get some Swift Chocolates with ease:

Level 6: 3, 8, 13, 18, 23, 28

3, 8, 13, 18, 23, 28 Level 7: 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30

5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 Level 8: 5, 10, 15, 20, 25

Why Are These Toppings Great For Macaron Cookie?

The Mighty Macaron Parade is an excellent skill for players to utilize, with benefits across the board. As you continue through your quest to learn more about the Kingdom you inhabit, having a skill such as this could be game-changing, especially when it brings these stats to the table:

Periodic Area DMG: up to 20 hits over 5.0 Seconds

Single Hit DMG (Cookies): 15.5%

Single Hit DMG (Others): 24.5%

After every 5 hits, a single enemy receives 5.0% less DMG

CRIT%: +11.5% for 10 seconds (x2 stackable)

ATK: +11.5% for 10 seconds (x2 stackable

Healing: 5.8% of ATK every 1 second for 5 seconds

Bonus Healing: 5.0% +.04% of ATK per Happy Parade Stack

Happy Parade: Stacks with 3 hits dealt by the Macaron Animals (x30 stackable)

However, this skill also includes a 15-second Cooldown timer, so reducing the amount of time it takes to cast can help you succeed in a battle you normally may have failed in before. Plus, pairing up with one of the BTS Cookies can help keep your team happy and healthy, especially if Jimin, Jung Kook, or Jin are paired up with a great set of toppings.

Cookie Run Kingdom is available now on Mobile Devices. It is also available on PC via Google Play Games.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022