Best Jin Toppings Build In Cookie Run Kingdom

Now that BTS has invaded the world of Cookie Run Kingdom, players are scrambling to get their hands on their favorite cookies. Jin offers the role of Support while holding up the rear of the line, but has his chance to shine bright in the spotlight when equipped with the proper toppings.

But, if players are not sure what to equip this cookie with, they may find themselves unable to utilize this K-POP sensation to his full potential. While he may need a little time in the oven to become the perfect healer, pairing Jin with this excellent set of toppings will allow players a chance to rile up their team into the perfect tune.

Best Toppings For Jin In Cookie Run Kingdom

Finding the proper toppings for a character can be a difficult task. With Jin being such a sweet person, players will need to offer something that will match this personality. Pairing the Jin Cookie with x5 Swift Chocolates may be the perfect trick that players will need, as it will help with his normally dramatic cooldown timer. For more help with Jin, the BTS Purple Pass may be an excellent option.

Using the good wishes of the BTS Army, being able to cast a protective barrier over your front-line cookies is something that works great for any support player. However, with a normal 19-Second cooldown timer, any reduction can make or break a difficult battle.

Where To Find Swift Chocolate In Cookie Run Kingdom

While searching through the lands in Cookie Run Kingdom, players will want to keep an eye out on levels 6, 7, and 8. These are going to be the easiest spots to start farming for this elusive topping, with a few specific stages giving the best chances around. Check these spots to find as much Swift Chocolate as possible:

Level 6: 3, 8, 13, 18, 23, 28

3, 8, 13, 18, 23, 28 Level 7: 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30

5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 Level 8: 5, 10, 15, 20, 25

Why Is This Build Good For Jin

As a supporting character — much like Jimin and Jung Kook — Swift Chocolates will allow a player to reduce the overall cooldown time by at least 5%. While that doesn’t seem like much initially, the moment you hit the battlefield and can cast ARMY’s Wishes more often is when the effect becomes more apparent. If you haven’t gotten lucky enough to pull Jin yet, the BTS Concert: Fan Pack may help increase the odds of unlocking this great character.

Cookie Run Kingdom is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022