5 Of The Best Google Play Games To Play On PC

Being able to bring your favorite games to the big screen is now a possibility, with the introduction of the Google Play Games PC Beta. No matter if players are not a fan of touch controls, or would just prefer to play on a larger screen, this test will allow gamers a chance to play their favorite mobile titles on their desktop or laptop.

However, with plenty of different titles to choose from, where should you start first? Will your data sync between devices, giving gamers a chance to keep their progress while moving back and forth? Find out if this is the perfect product for you, and some of the best games to experience in a new light!

Top 5 Games On Google Play For PC (Beta)

If you’re a fan of action adventure, or just need something to cool down with, this list will help you find some of the best titles currently available on this platform. While it is still in beta, there are over 80 titles available to experience. Give these games a try to appreciate them in a new form, and branch out from there!

5. Gardenscapes

A relaxing building title, you’ll be able to create the home of your dreams as you work towards completing small quests and tasks. A great way to wind down after a busy day, the increasing popularity of this title will also allow you to have a friendly competition with your closest pals to create the greatest land of all.

4. Genshin Impact

While Genshin Impact may be better played on other devices, being able to save some space while experiencing this free-to-play epic could be more than enough to bring in some new fans. While the game does already support data retention no matter where you play, being able to use your Google Play points to pay for items could also help you progress even further in this title.

3. Asphalt 9: Legends

A visual stunner on mobile, being able to see this game in higher definition, and without having to reset your progress makes this a clear winner of the platform. To get down and dirty in this arcade racer, you’ll need to press the pedal to the metal to ensure your victory against other players and computer opponents. A great game to pass the time or sink plenty into.

2. Just Dance NOW

Being able to jump into your favorite song wherever you go is one of the key enjoyment factors of Just Dance NOW. If you’re looking to get the party started with some friends or family, being able to play this on a bigger screen can keep the party going all night long. With plenty of songs to choose from, you won’t be bored anytime soon with this excellent party game.

1. Cookie Run Kingdom

With all of the recent collaborations happening with this exciting town-builder/action RPG title, being able to see your favorite cookie friends in a new way can help enhance this game even more. Clicking your way through the battles that ensue, while having greater control over the buildings you create can help this become one of your favorite titles on the platform.

Does Your Progress Sync Between Devices?

One of the best parts of this new program is that you’ll be able to carry your data over, no matter where you are playing. No matter if you are creating the perfect town and need to quit, picking the game up on your Android Device will show your more recent save.

This is great news for those that have devoted plenty of time to the games on our list. Taking your favorite title on the go, and then settling down for a more intense play session without wearing down the battery of your favorite device could be a lifesaver for those that tend to play long into the night.

Google Play Games for PC is available now in BETA.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022