Tell Me Why Chapter 2 – Fuse Box Solution

Tell Me Why is a game full of secrets. Whether it’s the true motivations of the many characters involved, the history of the focal family, or the solution to the game’s myriad puzzles, players will often find themselves a bit lost as to what to do or what’s going on. This happens many times in Chapter 2, but one of the tougher puzzles is a simple fuse box. Here’s the fuse box solution in Tell Me Why Chapter 2, explaining how to turn the power on in the garage.

Garage Fuse Box Solution

As this is a puzzle I first want to give a few hints as to how this fuse box works before diving into the solution itself. Basically you need to replace all these fuses with the right types, making sure you don’t overload any individual fuse or the box as a whole. There’s three types of fuse, red for 30w, yellow for 20w, and blue for 15w. The total of all the fuses you use can’t exceed 120 watts, and each individual device or area will require a specific level of power. The notes on the right break some of this down and explain where a few of the fuses should be, such as using 15w for the garage fuse.

At this point you have all the info to solve it, though it could take some trial and error. But if you don’t want to do that, here’s the solution.

Top row – red, yellow, yellow, blue

Bottom row: yellow, blue

Total all of those up and it’s 120 watts and each of the required amounts are in the correct spot. So that’s the fuse box solution in Tell Me Why Chapter 2, explaining how to turn the power on in the garage. This is one of the few puzzles in Tell Me Why that you can’t just skip, so hopefully that helps get you through.