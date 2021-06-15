Update 0.91.6 has arrived for The Last Spell, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The surprising Early Access hit title from developer Ishtar Games has been in the trending list for a while now, and it shows how much love is put into this game as the team keeps updating it regularly. This time around, we receive the third hotfix which includes lots and lots of fixes, balance changes and improvements. In particular, the Armor stat receives a lot of buffs after the update is installed, and even numerous UI elements receive some love as well. For everything regarding this update 0.91.6, take a look below.

The Last Spell Update 0.91.6 Patch Notes

Defenses

Can’t dodge this: Stun Trap, Damage Trap, Slow Trap, Ballista, Mounted Ballista and Catapult now have the No Dodge skill effect.

Friendly traps: Damage Trap now only hits enemies, meaning that both your Heroes and your other buildings should be safe. How considerate of them!

Skills

Brace 12 Armor -> 25 Armor

Evasion 10 Dodge -> 8 Dodge

LevelUp

Armor increased for each rarity

Affixes

Armor increased for each rarity

Trait

Armor values increased (positive and negative) for every trait

Perks

Coagulation: 75% -> 125%

Back Protection: +20 Armor -> +60 Armor

Relentless: +5 Armor (1T) -> +20 Armor (1T)

Vampire: 2 Health regenerated -> 4 Health regenerated

Bug fix 0.91.6

Ultrawide 21:9 now supported. We couldn’t test other aspects, so the game allows player to try the game in other aspects, but that doesn’t mean that the game will be 100% supported for them. Please let us know if you find any issue!

Camera focus improved during the boss phase

Optimization of the portraits generation when entering the Tavern, preventing a big FPS drop

We increased the size of the Starting setup text box in the worldmap

Enemies cannot be selected in the Mist anymore

Level up reroll fix

Enemies that die from poison inside the city don’t cause any panic anymore

Fix of the item comparison in the shop

“Splitters” no longer attack the walls of the boss

Softlock fix: in the night report if you open the character sheet right before the end of the night

Fix of a bug where several enemies could be found in the same tile

Cursor move potential fix: the cursor should no longer move when a controller is connected to the PC

Fix of the item drag&drop bug when a hero has the “Specialist” perk

Fix of a part of the Oraculum that could be visible in the worldmap

Fix of a softlock when the player kills the boss with poison

Fix of a visual bug on the gate when a hero uses a skill

Addition of a condition on the meta upgrade “Wealthy Haven 2” so it cannot appear before getting “Wealthy Haven”

Correction of the exploit in the shop on the meta conditions “amount of gold spent”, “number of items sold”, “amount of gold spent in the shop”

Bug fix on the save/load of the production rewards: after loading a game, only the first Gold/Materials reward remained

Softlock fix on the boss when player hovers a buff/debuff skill on an enemy killed by the spawning of the boss fortress

UI Oraculum fix several resolutions

Bug fix of the save corruption when players leave the app

The Last Spell is available on Steam Early Access. For more about the game, check out its official website right here.

- This article was updated on:June 15th, 2021