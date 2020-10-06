The Sims 4 October Update Patch Notes

The Sims 4 is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month with its latest update. The base game has been infused with all sorts of items inspired by the cultures of Mexico, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, and many more. EA has also partnered with renowned Chicano artist Mister Cartoon to add some new Create A Sim content in his style. There’s a bunch of new Hispanic Heritage Month content to discover, but that’s not all with this patch. This update also makes the first steps toward better representation in The Sims 4, making some improvements to various skin tones and updating a few hairstyles. Here’s everything new with the October 6 Sims 4 update.

The Sims 4 October 6 Update Patch Notes

Sims 4 Fixed an issue in which external garbage cans were constantly being filled up when not having Eco Lifestyle installed. It is a good thing to be conscious of our overall everyday waste footprint but there is something to be said about too much trash that is… seemingly uninvited. Sims will now use the dining table to eat again. Sometimes if I’m in a hurry, I grab a meal on the go and don’t sit down to eat, but sometimes you need to sit down and enjoy a nice meal, you know? You pay your new bills, all the new bills, keep track of all the bills. We think you can do it. So, hope you like this update too as we have adjusted Lot Taxes to be more appropriate per Lot. Fixed an issue in which the message “Not Expanded to Ops” would appear while in Build Mode and would hinder gameplay. If this is the behavior with “Not Expanded to Ops” I don’t want to see what “Expanded to Ops” looks like, unless it is a good thing, but let’s not get carried away. Had a good talk with Sims that had neglected their duties with their Toddlers. They can go back to Potty Training and Read to Sleep to their little angels. Fixed an issue in which Favorited Items in inventory were being reset when editing Lots through Manage Worlds. Sims that were transferred to other Households will no longer reset any Household settings like Bed Assignments. A new foe has appeared! A challenger approaches! Error 124:2951a73 enters the fray… and is properly squashed. Good luck next time Error 124:2951a73… Well, don’t come back so… farewell! The Lin-Z Smart Speaker has been updated to now play the Focus and Metal stations.

Island Living Fixed an issue in which all non-decorative rocks disappeared after traveling from different Lots. Was it the work of impostor rocks? Igneous looks especially shifty. Sus.

Discover University Fixed an issue with the ICYA Chest in which it appeared locked after Sims moved from one Household to another. My precious! Mine!

Eco Lifestyle Fixed an issue that reset Bits and Pieces when Sims moved to other Households. No uh, if you move, move but leave my Bits and Pieces within my Household thank you very much. The Community Voting Board is no longer listed as a DEBUG item, no longer has a defective thumbnail, and can be placed within the Lot. Civil Designer Sims can now complete Work from Home Assignments. We have rebuilt the Store No More Home Fabricator so that it doesn’t break at least once a day. All returns are subject to warranty inspection, no Simoleons were harmed in this endeavor. We spent some time tasting… I mean… monitoring yes, Sims’ behavior in regards to Cooking and Baking Cakes pretty much non stop. We managed to correct said behavior, but hopefully, we won’t lose access to the delicious goods.

Outdoor Retreat Fixed a routing issue that prevented Sims from extinguishing engulfed Sims that are sitting by the Campfire. Gives a whole new meaning to “Warming up by the fire.”

Dine Out Fixed an issue with Restaurant Menus that made them appear blank or corrupted. Blind tasting menus in real life are a thing, but I don’t think that is what this issue wanted to convey.

Fitness Stuff We have added the Focus and Metal station as an option for Earbuds. Have you claimed your free Earbuds yet?

Tiny Living The Media Marathoner All-on-the-Wall , and the Media Marathoner now have the option so Sims can perform Air Guitar. Yearrrrgggg.

Moschino Fixed an issue with keys [Q] and [E] when used with the Tripod, now those keys should move the camera up and down freely. Strike a pose!



This update should download automatically on PC, Mac, PS4, and Xbox One, but you may have to wait a while for it to show up in your download queue. This update contains the first of many changes in favor of representation in The Sims 4. There’s Hispanic Heritage Month content in this update, and this patch features improvements for various skin tones and hairstyles. More changes are coming from the team later this year, with an expanded library of skin tones and more coming in December across all platforms.