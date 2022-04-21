Today’s Wordle Answer #307: Hints for Friday, April 22

Today is Earth Day! And whether it’s a coincidence or not, there’s something a bit fitting for today’s Wordle. It might be a daunting feeling at this point to maintain a multi-month long streak for not breaking the Wordle chain and keeping that 100% win rate, so we’re here to help. Here are hints and the answer today for Wordle 307 (Friday, April 22).

Hints for Wordle April 22

Here are some hints to help you get today’s answer:

Think green (green isn’t the word).

This word is used as a verb and noun.

As a noun, it’s what herbivores heat.

As a verb, it means to place or put something down on a surface.

In terms of botany, it means to place seeds or any sort of vegetative item into some soil.

This word has one vowel.

This word has two consonant digraphs (ex. “PL”).

Today’s Wordle 307 Answer

If the hints were not enough for Day 307, you can see the answer below.

The answer to the April 22 Wordle is PLANT.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a daily word-guessing game available on the New York Times website. You have six attempts to guess the correct word for the day. Every guess or word has to contain five letters, no more, no less.

When you guess a word, the game will tell you if the letters you used exist in the word of the day.

A grey box indicates the letter is not used in the word of the day. A yellow box means that you got the letter, but it’s not in the right position. A green box indicates that the letter and its position are correct in the word you’re looking for.

You also cannot put random combinations of letters into the boxes to rule them out either. Every word put into the boxes has to actually exist in the English language.

You can play Wordle now on any web browser whether you’re on a PC or smartphone.