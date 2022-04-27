Today’s Wordle Answer #313: Hints for Thursday, April 28

Another day, another Wordle. That means another five-letter word to decipher in the English language. Luckily, if you want to maintain your streak with a bit of help, we have you covered. Here are some hints and the answer for today’s Wordle 313 (Thursday, April 28). The word won’t be revealed until a bit later if you don’t want the answer right away.

Hints for Wordle April 28

Here are some hints to point you to the right word for today:

This word contains the letter Z.

This word is considered to be an adjective.

This word is a slightly unofficial alteration of a previously existing word.

This word is oftentimes used to describe the flavor of particular dishes, mostly from citrus.

Today’s Wordle 313 Answer

For those who still cannot get the Wordle for Day 313, you can see the answer below.

The answer to the April 28 Wordle is ZESTY.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a word-guessing game where you have six attempts at guessing the word of the day. There are no hints given at first, but as you enter your first word, consisting of five letters, your accuracy will be judged.

You’ll see grey squares on letters that aren’t present in the word that you’re looking for. If the letters you enter are in yellow boxes, that indicates that those are present in the word of the day, but aren’t in the correct position. Green boxes mean you got the correct letter in the correct position in the solution.

Every time you guess new words with letters you haven’t used yet, they’ll be shown differently to help in deducing what the word will actually be. You’ll have to be well-versed in the English language since there are words that you may not even know existed! You also can’t put in random combinations of five letters to rule out any wrong inputs.

You can play Wordle now on any browser on a PC or smartphone.